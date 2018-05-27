Nature the focus of new Vernon exhibition

Holly Smith is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for June

It’s a calling to all art and nature lovers.

Holly Smith, whose work celebrates the Okanagan Rail Trail, Kalamalka Provincial Park and the other natural beauties with which the Okanagan artist surrounds herself, is the artist of the month for June at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames.

“We truly live in a four seasons playground, and these paintings try to capture the moods and colours of Kalamalka country throughout the year,” Smith said.

Although she is adept at acrylics, Smith also dabbles in water colours, water-based oils and other mediums and methods.

“Plein air painting, where you are immersed in the sounds, textures, shapes and colours of a location, has become a cherished practice,” Smith said. “Even with the changing light, prickles, biting insects, sudden rain and wind showers, painting outside feels like a form of meditation to me and often these small, quickly painted sketches will lead me back to my studio where much larger paintings can be created.”

Smith hopes her love of the craft will translate to the audience.

“Pay attention to what gives you joy,” Smith said. “For me, painting is joyful and I hope you find some joy in this new collection.”

Smith’s work will be on display June 3-29. An opening reception is slated for June 7 from 2-4 p.m. with Smith in attendance. Refreshments and live music will be provided.

Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames marks its 13th anniversary show June 1 and features all new art.

