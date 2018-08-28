Nearly Neil brings intimate tribute to Vernon

Bobby Bruce is bringing his world-class Neil Diamond tribute Nearly Neil’s tour to the Okanagan.

Bobby Bruce is bringing his world-class Neil Diamond tribute Nearly Neil’s Hot August Nights Tour to the Okanagan.

The Los Angeles Times declared of Neil Diamond, “His 1972 Hot August Night stand at the Greek remains among the most celebrated series of shows by a mainstream pop-rock performer ever in Los Angeles.”

Celebrating this landmark recording and this month’s release of Hot August Night 3 — which chronicles Diamond’s 40th-anniversary celebration and triumphant return to the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in August 2012, Bobby Bruce takes his tribute to Neil Diamond, Nearly Neil, on a Hot August Night Tour of Kootenay and Okanagan.

This series of intimate solo shows through Robson, Crawford Bay, Penticton and Vernon Aug. 24 – 31 will be like his most recent European tour, Bruce accompanied by live recordings of his own bands (the Solitary Band and the Down Under Players) playing guitar and singing live.

Along with stops in Robson and Crawford in the Kootenays, the Okanagan stops include Penticton Thursday and Vernon Friday, at The Green Pub.

“My wife and I are looking forward to playing some golf, swimming, taking in the sights of the Kootenays and the Okanagan. No matter where I travel, I am always happy to come home to B.C. and entertain for the great folks here,” said Bobby Bruce Bruce.

Bruce’s wide-ranging two-decade-long career features exclusive appearances for royalty and industry giants as well as public performances at casinos, theatres and festivals across North America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Bobby returned earlier this month from Europe for shows in the Netherlands and Italy. Catch up here with Bobby’s Latest Shout Out — Travel, Rinse, Repeat.

Vernon Splash of Red fundraiser makes splash

Vernon man charged 16 months after drug lab bust

A Vernon man has been charged after a clandestine drug lab was busted in March 2017.

Scheduled burns in North Okanagan's Monashee Complex

Residents not to be alarmed if they see additional smoke

Bingo fundraiser to build tiny house for Splatsin couple

Event is open to the public; goes Monday, Sept. 3, 1 p.m., Splatsin Community Centre near Enderby

Vernon Special Olympics BC Games logo revealed

Greater Vernon to host largest every Special Olympics BC Winter Games in 2019

Vernon Splash of Red fundraiser makes splash

The Caetani Cultural Centre’s biggest fundraiser brought in $40,000

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

Is that really tuna? Study suggests 44% of Canadian seafood mislabelled

Vancouver was the best of five cities surveyed, with only 25% of seafood labelled incorrectly

Ex-CFO files racism complaint against B.C. city

Victor Mema alleges discrimination at City of Nanaimo, goes to B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

B.C. woman's 'orange glow' ribbon campaign supporting firefighters is spreading

Penticton woman’s campaign to recognize firefighting efforts is starting to spread

B.C. Lions' all-star receiver Arceneaux out with torn ACL in right knee

Arceneaux has played in all nine Lions games this year and leads the team in receptions with 32 catches for 553 yards and one touchdown.

Canada's Shapovalov advances at U.S. Open after Auger-Aliassime retires

Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was leading 7-5, 5-7, 4-1 when Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime retired.

Ontario judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

Ontario Superior Court judge Frederick L. Myers said the decision to exclude Tesla from a grace period for the program’s wind-down was arbitrary and had singled out Tesla for harm.

Freeland heads to Washington to rejoin high-stakes NAFTA negotiations

Freeland is under increasing domestic pressure not to compromise.

