Nearly Neil brings intimate tribute to Vernon

Bobby Bruce is bringing his world-class Neil Diamond tribute Nearly Neil’s Hot August Nights Tour to the Okanagan.

The Los Angeles Times declared of Neil Diamond, “His 1972 Hot August Night stand at the Greek remains among the most celebrated series of shows by a mainstream pop-rock performer ever in Los Angeles.”

Celebrating this landmark recording and this month’s release of Hot August Night 3 — which chronicles Diamond’s 40th-anniversary celebration and triumphant return to the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in August 2012, Bobby Bruce takes his tribute to Neil Diamond, Nearly Neil, on a Hot August Night Tour of Kootenay and Okanagan.

This series of intimate solo shows through Robson, Crawford Bay, Penticton and Vernon Aug. 24 – 31 will be like his most recent European tour, Bruce accompanied by live recordings of his own bands (the Solitary Band and the Down Under Players) playing guitar and singing live.

Along with stops in Robson and Crawford in the Kootenays, the Okanagan stops include Penticton Thursday and Vernon Friday, at The Green Pub.

“My wife and I are looking forward to playing some golf, swimming, taking in the sights of the Kootenays and the Okanagan. No matter where I travel, I am always happy to come home to B.C. and entertain for the great folks here,” said Bobby Bruce Bruce.

Bruce’s wide-ranging two-decade-long career features exclusive appearances for royalty and industry giants as well as public performances at casinos, theatres and festivals across North America, Europe, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Bobby returned earlier this month from Europe for shows in the Netherlands and Italy. Catch up here with Bobby’s Latest Shout Out — Travel, Rinse, Repeat.