This July 17, 2017, file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Netflix Canada increases prices for its monthly standard, premium plans

The company says new members who sign up will see the updated prices effective immediately

Netflix Canada is increasing some of its prices again.

The streaming giant says the basic plan for subscribers remains unchanged at $9.99 a month, but the standard monthly plan is going up by one dollar to $14.99, and the premium by two dollars to $18.99.

Netflix says it’s implementing the price increase so it “can invest more in films and shows as well as the quality of members’ product experience.”

The company says new members who sign up will see the updated prices effective immediately.

The new charges will roll out to existing members according to their billing cycle over the coming weeks.

Existing members will be notified about the change via email and the Netflix app 30 days before the new prices are applied to them.

Netflix has cancelled some of its programming recently due to COVID-19 pandemic-related issues, including “Glow,” “The Society” and “I Am Not Okay With This.”

The company’s last price increase in Canada was announced in November 2018. At that time it bumped up the basic monthly plan by a dollar to $9.99, the standard by $3 to $13.99, and the premium by $3 to $16.99.

The basic plan lets subscribers watch on one screen at a time at a lower-quality resolution. The standard plan allows two screens with high-definition resolution. And the premium offers four-screen usage and ultra HD, 4K video.

“Canadians have never had more choices when it comes to entertainment and we’re more committed than ever to delivering an experience that exceeds their expectations,” Netflix said in a statement about Thursday’s price increase.

“Members tell us how much they value variety and we’re updating our prices so that we can continue to invest in more shows and films. As always we will continue to offer a range of plans so that people can pick a price that works for their budget.”

Netflix launched in Canada in September 2010, charging $7.99 for unlimited TV shows and movies per month.

READ MORE: Netflix adds 16 million global subscribers partly during start of pandemic

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Entertainment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon gallery unveils work of artist dedicated to rehabilitating swastika
Next story
UPDATE: Chantal Kreviazuk Lake Country shows sell out in two minutes

Just Posted

UPDATE: Chantal Kreviazuk Lake Country shows sell out in two minutes

Creekside Theatre hosts two shows of Canadian songstress

Penticton Vees shutout Vernon Vipers, improve Okanagan cup record to 5-0

Kaeden Lane earns the 18-save shutout and four different players net goals for the Vees

Funk draws smiles from North Okanagan Knights

Volunteer Kobe Funk has come a long way since a premature birth and cerebral palsy diagnosis

Vernon man to plead guilty for child porn

Man to appear in court later this month for charges laid four years ago

Petition makes waves over Oyama park

More than 1,000 signatures oppose Lake Country waterfront proposal

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Liberals offer bridge financing, no small business tax for a year

Tourism, hospitality companies may close by Christmas

Endangered badger takes up residence at Desert Centre in Osoyoos

By Dale Boyd, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Times-Chronicle Visitors to the Desert… Continue reading

Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Common attractants are garbage, compost piles, birdseed, pet food, berry bushes and fruit trees

How Penticton Vees goalie Yaniv Perets is dominating the BCHL

Dedication and an ability to drown out the noise in uncertain times has Perets on top of his game

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Metro Vancouver to review implementing warning system

Man accused of assault, forcible confinement spotted in Shuswap

The Calgary Police Service are seeking 21-year-old Wyatt Reader

Most Read