The Office Brewery will feature a taproom and will also serve food alongside its signature beers. (The Office Brewery/Facebook)

New craft brewery opens in Kelowna’s North End

The Office Brewery is the newest addition to Kelowna’s craft brewery district

Nobody want’s to head to the office after hours, but a new Kelowna brewery is hoping you’ll put in some overtime.

The Office Brewery is located in the craft brewery district in the North End of Kelowna at 301-890 Clement Avenue. The facility will host 89 patrons – 57 indoors on the main floor and mezzanine, and 32 on the patio.

The brewery is currently running trials and developing recipes for a wide variety of beer styles. On tap, the bar will feature its popular Mumbo Jumbo Raspberry Sour and Water Cooler Gossip Westcoast Pale Ale.

The brewery is headed by Tracey and Dan Allen, as well as former school principal Bruce McKay. McKay will be the general manager with the help of his son and head brewer, Andrew McKay. The Allens were former partners at Doc Willoughby’s pub.

Food dishes include charcuterie, baked macaroni and cheese and pork belly. The menu will change often to showcase the head chef’s cooking repertoire.

“We are the place for the meeting after the meeting. So set your status to ‘Do Not Disturb’ and come decompress. You’ve earned it,” said Andrew.

