Nicolas Cage films in Vernon

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Tobias Frederiksen

Morning Star Staff

Vernon is the scene of a major film production featuring Hollywood star Nicolas Cage.

The movie titled A Score To Settle was being filmed at All Saints Anglican Church on 27th Street Thursday, which was closed off to traffic between 32nd Avenue and 35th Avenue. The street opened up for traffic again at 2 p.m.

See related: Portion of Vernon’s 27th Street closed for filming

Hundreds showed up to get a glimpse of the star and some were lucky enough to catch the action scene where Nicolas Cage stood on the steps getting shot by the police.

See related: B.C. business suits up Nicolas Cage

A Score To Settle was initially set to be shot in Vancouver but changed the location to Cincinnati, Ohio. It was changed again to be shot in Kelowna and here in Vernon.

It’s not the first time Vernon has been the location of a major film production. Last spring, the movie Distorted, featuring John Cusack, was filmed here and in Kelowna.

See: Film crew embraces Vernon

Film crews indicated additional scenes could be shot in Coldstream Friday.

Nicolas Cage was in Vernon Thursday filming A Score to Settle at All Saints’ Anglican Church, which drew a large crowd of fans watching from across the street at Beairsto Elementary. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

