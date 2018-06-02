No Nap Records presents Geoff Berner, Carolyn Mark and Kris Demeanor at The Kal’s old golf room June 14. (Photo submitted)

No Nap Records presents a night of moving words in Vernon

Geoff Berner, Carolyn Mark and Kris Demeanor to perform The Kal’s old golf room June 14

Whether they bring tears or laughter, their words are powerful.

Coming to Vernon is the critically adored, poetic, musical, triple-faceted supernova in the form of Calgary’s poet laureate Kris Demeanor; acclaimed activist, writer and accordionist Geoff Berner and the Queen of Vancouver Island Carolyn Mark on June 14.

The smart-mouthed yet sweet-hearted and deeply-thoughtful original writers perform together in the round, backing each other, sharing dirty laughs, relate thoughts stories of Canada, the road and the whole world by the jug between songs.

“All these artists are long standing, well-toured legends beyond the Canadian borders, not just musically enthralling but diving into fields like novel writing, independent film, DIY music videos, activism, festival hosting and who knows what else,” said a No Nap Records spokesperson.

The show venue has changed from Elks Hall to provide more intimacy for listening and is now located in the currently-under-conversion “old golf room” at The Kal Pub downtown (out of the bar, across the hotel hall and in a separate tiered private entertainment room).

Doors open at 7 p.m., music starts around 7:30 p.m. with Fort Fraser full band country act Big Fancy.

Tickets are $15 and are available at Teassential, Kalavida/Rail Trail Cafe, Expressions of Time and Cheek to Cheek.

For more information, contact no.nap.records@gmail.com or find the event on Facebook.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artisans sought for Enderby market
Next story
Vernon gallery hosts Polish talent

Just Posted

Updated: Body of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney’s car was found abandoned between Kelowna and Lake Country

Nature lovers wanted for Kelowna volunteer opportunities

The regional district needs your help in the parks this summer

Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

Program starts in June across 116 depots in B.C., to expand everywhere in province by 2019

OV College of Massage gets a lift

Everyone needs a lift now and again, but the newly donated lift… Continue reading

Vernon summer mural tours start

Tours began June 1 and run bi-weekly throughout the summer months.

B.C. rainbow crosswalk vandalized 1 day after installation

Shop owner says colours still beautiful

Vernon gallery hosts Polish talent

Opening reception for INTERlacing June 16 at Headbones Gallery

Police looking to identify unknown man hit by train in Chase

Chase RCMP say the man was struck by an eastbound train

No Nap Records presents a night of moving words in Vernon

Geoff Berner, Carolyn Mark and Kris Demeanor to perform The Kal’s old golf room June 14

Chicken safely crosses busy B.C. highway with help of Good Samaritan, police

Video shows the chicken on Highway 99 just before the George Massey Tunnel Saturday

Artisans sought for Enderby market

Ninth annual Enderby Arts Festival Artisan Market July 28.

Unsolved B.C. teen’s murder Crime Stoppers ‘Crime of the Week’

Dario Bartoli, 15, was killed in 2014 after ‘alcohol-fueled altercation’

Handful of tickets in B.C. won $1M, but $60M Lotto Max jackpot unclaimed

Winning Maxmillion prizes were sold across British Columbia

Okanagan library showcases 3D printing tech

Programs to occur throughout Okanagan-Shuswap

Most Read