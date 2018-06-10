NOCCA announces upcoming season in Vernon

The North Okanagan Community Concert Association (NOCCA) has unveiled its 2018-19 concert season.

This coming season, presented at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, is a major milestone for NOCCA having presented a diverse range of concerts for 65 years to discerning audiences from throughout the North Okanagan.

“The upcoming season promises to be as inspiring and entertaining as our previous series,” a NOCCA spokesperson said in a release.

The season opens with the Gala Concert Oct. 27 and will feature Montreal’s Quartom. This versatile and charismatic A Cappella vocal quartet formed in 2008 consists of a tenor, two baritones and a bass-baritone. The concert will feature selections from their third CD, Acte III, featuring an eclectic mix of choral works from the past four centuries.

“An evening of beautiful harmonies, wonderful melodies and contagious good humour awaits,” they said.

“As this is NOCCA’s Gala Concert celebrating 65 years, we invite you to dress for the occasion in your gala best and walk the red carpet for this spectacular evening.”

The second concert of the season is Nov. 29 when NOCCA will be presenting Trio D’Argento. This multi talented trio features Sibylle Marquardt playing a variety of flutes, Peter Stoll on multiple clarinets and saxophone, as well as Todd Yaniw on our beautiful Steinway piano. The trio is firmly established with the Ontario Chamber Music scene and had its Music Toronto debut in December 2014.

“From the classics to jazz to exotic world music, these three brilliant musicians provide lively and entertaining concerts with spoken introductions to each piece encompassing a wide range of musical styles,” they said.

For Valentine’s Day 2019, NOCCA will present pianists Amelie Fortin and Marie-Christine Poirier in Duo Fortin-Poirier. This dynamic pair, together since 2005, has been heralded as one of the most talented piano duos of their generation. Their extraordinary natural partnership has quickly garnered acclaim winning many awards in both Canada and abroad. Their program entitled Memoires explores the theme of memories weaving between Piazzolla’s tangos, the lyricism of Rachmaninov and the liveliness of Samuel Barber.

“An unforgettable eclectic mix awaits the audience.”

NOCCA will once again present The Bergmann Duo along with Sarah Hagen for the third concert April 8.

“Just imagine one piano and six hands all at the same time,” the spokesperson said.

The program draws from extensive repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary and includes original works by Marcel Bergmann. The Vancouver Sun describes the recital as razzle-dazzle and electrifyingly rendered. Along with the outstanding talent of Hagen, the audience will be treated to entertaining repertoire complete with a very complicated choreography.

To close the 2018-2019 season on April 27, 2019 NOCCA will present Vox Humana Chamber Choir, a premier chamber choir from Victoria. Founded in 2002, the 24 singers range from advanced students to professional musicians under the direction of Brian Wismath.

Each of their programs includes either a world premier or a Canada/B.C./Victoria premiere commissioned by the choir.

“A dynamic finish to the series,” the spokesperson said.

All concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the dates listed. The cost for the series of five concerts is $125 for adults or $62.50 for youth 18-and-under. Tickets are available through the Ticket Seller, www.ticketseller.ca, 250-549-7469. Current season ticket holders have until mid June to renew their existing seats.

