Classical Sarah Hagen brings her funny autobiographic show, Perk up, Pianist! to the Vernon Performance Centre Sunday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. (Photo submitted)

NOCCA performances fundraiser for youth in arts

Sarah Hagen not only tickles the ivories, she tickles funny bones

Submitted to The Morning Star

When acclaimed classical pianist Sarah Hagen returns to Vernon Sunday, she’ll not only be tickling the ivories, she’ll be tickling funny bones.

Known as the charming host of Morning Melodies, the classical music series that was held for a number of years in the Marie Fleming Hall at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, Hagen is returning to the centre for two reasons:

First, she’ll host More NOYSE (North Okanagan Youth Showcase of Excellence) Sunday at 2 p.m. Then, that evening, she will take the main stage with her new show, Perk up, Pianist! Both are presentations of the North Okanagan Community Concert Association (NOCCA).

For the latter show, audiences shouldn’t expect hushed interludes. Instead, prepare to laugh as Hagen breaks all stereotypes of a classical concert being stuffy or elitist by injecting comedy into her performance.

“After compiling material for many years, I began writing the show in 2016 while taking some time away from the stage as a concert pianist,” said Hagen, who is now based in Toronto. “I have been touring it through various fringe festivals across Canada and am very excited to bring it to the main stage in Vernon for the very first time.”

A self-confessed writer of uneducated wine reviews for her blog, Artist Wines!, and an enthusiastic tap dancer, Hagen has been compared to famed pianist/comic Victor Borge.

Not only is she an accomplished award winning classical pianist who has performed as an accompanist and solo artist all over the world, she has developed a show that harnesses her other talent – comic timing.

In Perk up, Pianist, she peppers her performance with personal and amusing anecdotes, playing the part of a touring classical pianist who must remain optimistic in the midst of challenging and often ridiculous situations.

“She wanted to keep the show presentable so that her mother would be able to attend, so Sarah has requested a PG-13 or a mature subject matter rating,” said NOCCA president Paul Maynes, who caught Hagen’s show in Edmonton. “This is definitely a show that ladies can relate to and that men will enjoy too. Give yourself a treat and a good chuckle.”

Before Hagen takes the stage, she’ll introduce the talented youth who have been auditioned to perform at NOCCA’s second ever youth showcase.

More NOYSE features pianist Brandon Schmor, cellist Holly McCallum, violinist Libby Wyse, the Jacob Soucy Quartet (trumpet, keys, drums, bass), vocalist-guitarist Shaughnessy O’Brien, vocalist Jax Dolman, violinist Marcus Coetzee, dancer Jonathon Fraser Monroe, dancer Tiernen O’Keefe, and the Inter Contemporary Dance Group from Accentz Dance Studio.

Both More NOYSE and Perk up, Pianist! are fundraising performances to establish a performing arts scholarship fund for youth in the North Okanagan.

Separate from the NOCCA season, tickets for MORE NOYSE are $20 for adults, $15 for NOCCA subscribers, and $10 for youth 18 and under. Tickets for Sarah Hagen’s Perk up, Pianist! are $30 for adults, $25 for NOCCA subscribers and $20 for youth. Tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for NOCCA subscribers and $20 for youth to attend both events as long as they are purchased at the same time. Get them at the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. More information is available at www.nocca.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
With a lighter touch, SAG Awards follows a familiar script
Next story
Okanagan jazz legends grace Vernon Jazz Club stage

Just Posted

Mehain named to integrated Commonwealth Games squad

Vernon Para-swimmer Sarah Mehain among 11 members named to full Canadian roster

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

Up close and personal folk pop jams

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Jenn Grant Feb. 3-4

Mamas for Mamas founder survives with new lease on life

Kelowna’s Shannon Christensen escaped a dangerous situation and lived to tell about it

Reel Reviews: The Commuter arrives, but The Post delivers

We say, “The Post is taut and electric. The Commuter is clever.”

Your Jan. 22 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

NOCCA performances fundraiser for youth in arts

Sarah Hagen not only tickles the ivories, she tickles funny bones

With a lighter touch, SAG Awards follows a familiar script

Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday

S. Koreans burn Kim’s photo as N. Korean band leader passes

South Korean activists burned a large photo of Kim Jong Un as an extremely popular girl band passed them

Search resumes for missing persons swept away by high water south of Campbell River

Reports of three people being swept away by high water

Trudeau heads to Davos to pitch investment opportunities in Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on his way to Davos, Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum

Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated

Residents were safely removed from the house and are now staying with family

A look at potential Canadian nominees for this year’s Oscars

The nominations are to be revealed Tuesday morning for the 90th Academy Awards

B.C. expert weighs in on why kids are eating Tide pods for fun

Why are kids taking part in something completely pointless yet so risky?

Most Read