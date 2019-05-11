NOCCA unveils upcoming season

The North Okanagan Community Concert Association that was cancelled April 27 has officially been rescheduled.
The Vox Humana concert was cancelled due to extreme weather conditions between Victoria and the mainland. Organizers have confirmed that it will now take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Trinity United Church in Vernon.
Ticketholders need only present their tickets. Refunds are available. Additional tickets may be purchased through Ticket Seller or at the door for $40 adult and $20 youth. Please be aware that seating will be general admission.
NOCCA are also unveiling their 2019-2020 concert season, which will be presented at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. The season will include highlights such as Mendelssohn’s String Octet in E Flat Major, not previously performed in Vernon, a piano trio of international performers in their BC debut, the return of the phenomenal pianist, Charles Richard-Hamelin, the delights of the Baroque with cellist Elinor Frey and her trio, and Buzz Brass playing “Famous Inspirations” transcribed for brass quintet.
All concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the dates listed. The cost for the series of five concerts is $125 for adults or $62.50 for youth 18 and under. Tickets are available at Ticket Seller located in the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre at 3800 33rd Street, on line at www.ticketseller.ca or by phone 250-549-7469. Current season ticket holders have received their renewal packages in the mail and have until mid-June to renew their existing seats.
In addition to the main five concert series, NOCCA will also be presenting the North Okanagan Youth Showcase of Excellence (NOYSE) for their biennial celebration of young North Okanagan performing artists. Auditions will be held the weekend of Jan. 18 and 19, 2020 with the performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
NOCCA has also teamed up with the Creekside Theatre in Lake Country to present Fire & Grace – duo of violinist Edwin Huizinga with guitarist Willian Coulter — on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30pm. Fire & Grace’s repertoire is vast, ranging from Bach to Vivaldi, tango to Celtic tunes, traditional Bulgarian to American fiddle tunes and waltzes. Tickets will be available through Kelowna Tickets www.kelownatickets.com or by phone 250-766-9309.
