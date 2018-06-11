Ken Mather’s fifth book, Trail North (Heritage House) is available now. (Photo submitted)

North Okanagan author launches new book on Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather’s Trail North available now

Local author and Vernon Morning Star columnist Ken Mather announced the publication of his fifth book, Trail North — The Okanagan Trail of 1858-68 and Its Origins in British Columbia and Washington.

The new book tells the story of the trail through the Okanagan Valley and its use by indigenous peoples and three different fur trading companies before focusing on its use during the B.C. gold rush years of 1858 to 1868.

As usual, Mather’s extensive research and abilities as a storyteller, make the book a compelling read for those interested in B.C.’s colourful history.

“I first decided to write this book when travelling through the Grand Coulee in Washington, where a large sign tells the traveller about the Cariboo Trail, as it is referred to south of the border. It seemed to me that readers in Washington, as well as B.C., would be interested in the little-known story of the trail,” Mather explained.

It took three years and a lot of revision for the book to be published.

Mather originally wrote the book for Washington State University Press, where it went through two peer reviews before being turned down by the editorial board. Undeterred, Mather approached Heritage House, who had published three of his previous books, Buckaroos and Mud Pups, Bronc Busters and Hay Sloops and Frontier Cowboys and the Great Divide, and it was enthusiastically accepted.

Trail North is well footnoted and has an extensive bibliography and Mather believes that it is a thorough study of the story of this important but little-known trail in the Pacific Northwest.

Cowboy entertainer Rob Dinwoodie who, along with Mather, presents the Cowboy Dinner Show every Friday in July and August, will be there to provide entertainment.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan chefs pair food and film

Just Posted

Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

Paddleboarder completes Okanagan Lake crossing fundraiser

Vernon’s Aaron Nasipayko takes 17 hours over two days and raises more than $1,500

Dirtbike theft from Vernon Motorsports

Two bikes taken Saturday night, one recovered

Crews working in Killiney Beach Park

Doing flood protection work; waterfront beach swimming area remains open during work

UPDATED: June snow not uncommon at Okanagan ski hills

Silver Star (30 cm) and Big White (14 cm) both received plenty of June white stuff on weekend

Moo-bile class makes an impression

Vernon students treated to up close look at dairy cow from Salmon Arm

MEC doles out Okanagan Rail Trail funds

Mountain Equipment Co-Op chips in $45,000 toward completionof rail trail

North Okanagan author launches new book on Okanagan Trail

Ken Mather’s Trail North available now

Okanagan Military Tattoo seeks ticket sponsors

Organizers hope to help everyone see Vernon’s largest indoor show

King rates Team Canada U17 camp invite

Vernon product headed to Calgary in July

NDP looks for ways to rein in B.C. Hydro rates

Internal review looks for cost cutting, new revenue sources

Extreme Okanagan weather preparedness in spring

Ensuring family and homes are safe in Vernon

PHOTOS: Lola, the trauma dog, joins Vancouver firefighters

Golden retriever will help fire crews deal with mental health issues and healing.

Tax bill paid for the year, you’re working for yourself

B.C. in the middle of the Canadian pack for Tax Freedom Day

Most Read