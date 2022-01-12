North Okanagan community concert season back in tune

A return to live music marks the opening season for the North Okanagan Community Concert Association (NOCCA) with two classic beauties.
Marina Thibeault on viola and Janelle Fung on piano present the gala opening concert Friday, Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Works by Haydn, Mozart, Clara Schumann and Beethoven will be shared by the duo.
“We are delighted to begin presenting concerts again, hope you are equally excited to return, and maybe bring a few new folks along,” said NOCCA’s Janet Parkins. “One of the things that has been emphasized by our lack of concerts during the pandemic is how important live music is to us, and how dearly we miss it.”
Named Radio-Canada’s classical Revelation for 2016-2017, Thibeault has delighted audiences across Canada, the United States and Europe with her elegant, spellbinding performances and engaging presence. An accomplished concerto soloist, she has performed with orchestras throughout Europe, Asia and North America.
Thibeault’s first album, Toquade, was released in 2017. Her 2020 Juno-nominated album, Elles, honours groundbreaking women composers from Clara Schuman to the present day. A passionate advocate for women’s rights, Thibeault has utilized the broad-ranging Elles project in various iterations to reach out to at-risk women and raise awareness for organizations that support this important cause.
Canadian pianist Fung has performed in concert from coast to coast in Canada. Winner of the Artist of the Year award from the BC Touring Council in 2014, her international concerts have taken her to over 20 countries on five continents.
She has also been featured on radio stations nationally and internationally.
Born in Vancouver, Fung began her musical studies at the age of four.
Opening the concert is lyric Soprano Sophia Friesen. Born and raised in the Okanagan, she is excited to be back singing at home after spending the last four years completing a Bachelor of Music degree at the University of Victoria.
NOCCA’s season continues with concerts Feb. 24, March 25 and May 2.
“Here’s hoping that we will all return with renewed appreciation for everything that live music has to offer,” Parkins said.
Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469.
