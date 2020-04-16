Amanda Shatzko, with the Regional District of North Okanagan, is pleased to announce a new website for citizens to isolate and create. (Video still)

North Okanagan online to isolate and create

Grant gives groups creative outlet to bring community together

A website that will encourage people to engage, learn and create as they continue to practice social distancing and stay home has been created thanks to grant funding from the Regional District of North Okanagan. The new creative portal will include how-to videos, photography, virtual tours, and more.

“The RDNO recognizes this is a challenging time for people. The need to stay active and connected is more important than ever,” said Amanda Shatzko, RDNO vice-chair. “While there is a lot of online content available, local organizations are doing amazing things to increase their engagement with the community. This website provides a one-stop-shop to access content virtually, allowing people of all ages to learn, explore and create while supporting local not-for-profits.”

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is excited to collaborate with other community partners to develop and manage this new website.

“Like many not-for-profit cultural or recreational service providers, our team at the museum is unable to deliver regular face-to-face programming. So, when we heard about this project, our team volunteered to take a lead role in setting up and maintaining the website,” said Steve Fleck, executive director of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives.

When asked what people can expect to see when they go to the www.okcreateonline.com website, Fleck said: “The content will be engaging and robust. Along with art demos, gallery tours, historical footage and creative inspiration, the Okanagan Science Centre will even live stream some of their animals!

“This is just the beginning, though,” said Fleck. “The site will continue to grow and be driven by the interests of the community. We will encourage people to participate in a variety of ways and provide a platform to help them share and connect with others around the region. As the project progresses, we will share information on how to access online tools and grow their comfort with learning and engaging online. This is a difficult time, but we can make the most of it by bringing people together in new ways.”

The public is encouraged to visit the website and subscribe for updates on new website content posts.

