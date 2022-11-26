North Okanagan sleigh theatre ‘leans into the wonder’ of Caravan

It’s the Christmas classic families know and love, but instead of George Bailey and Bedford Falls, it’s Georgia Brathwaite, the fields and forests of the North Okanagan countryside and eight horse-drawn sleighs.
Tickets are now on sale to experience The Wonderful, Luke Reece’s modern retelling of It’s a Wonderful Life, at Caravan Farm Theatre Dec. 6-31. Created with the winter sleigh ride premiere in mind, The Wonderful transports Frank Capra’s iconic 1946 film into modern-day small-town Canada and puts a young black woman—brought to life by Ethiopian-Canadian actor Helen Belay—in the role of Bailey.
“The Wonderful to take this classic story a step further and explores what happens when some of the pressures that the lead character experiences come from being a racial minority in their community,” said Estelle Shook, Caravan’s artistic director. “Throughout the story, Georgia takes stock of her life and her impact on the lives around her, and as she does, the story of the black experience in a small town unfolds.”
And while it’s an important story that sparks meaningful conversations, Reece says The Wonderful is about finding the joy in everyone.
“When creating a production for Caravan Farm Theatre, you have to be aware that the audience is going to be distracted by the horses,” said Reece. “So much of the winter sleigh ride show is catching up with people, having a cider by the fire, and I wanted to highlight that and lean into the wonder of this place that draws so many people together.”
As the cast and crew prepare to bring this future holiday favourite to the Caravan stage, Reece says the team has already experienced the magic of this classic story together.
“We read the novella together, and people got emotional because the lessons do ring true,” said Reece. “It’s the feeling of wanting to have an impact on the world around us, that we’re not just walking through living our lives without any consequence. This story is a reminder that everything you do matters.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit caravanfarmtheatre.com.
