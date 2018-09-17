Okanagan Artists of Canada gear up for annual Vernon show and sale

Okanagan Artists of Canada Society members show off their artwork for the sixth annual show and sale at Paddlewheel Hall Oct. 21. The show will see approximately 40 artists from the 75-member group exhibit their work. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

They may be in their sixth-annual rendition of the event, but the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society is staying true to 100 paintings under $100.

The Art at Paddlewheel Park Hall Annual Show and Sale is set for Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and features the works of an estimated 40 members.

“It’s a free-for-all,” laughed member Liz MacArthur, noting the sale’s open-theme. “There’s going to be a good range of artwork.”

Last year, 36 of the Society’s 75 members participated in the sale and raised 337 pounds of food and about $500 for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Related: Society ready for annual art show

Paintings will be on display throughout various businesses downtown leading up to the show.

For more information, visit www.okanaganartistsofcanada.ca.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.