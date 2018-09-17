Okanagan Artists of Canada Society members show off their artwork for the sixth annual show and sale at Paddlewheel Hall Oct. 21. The show will see approximately 40 artists from the 75-member group exhibit their work. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Okanagan Artists of Canada gear up for annual Vernon show and sale

Society’s Paddlewheel Show and Sale is Oct. 21

They may be in their sixth-annual rendition of the event, but the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society is staying true to 100 paintings under $100.

The Art at Paddlewheel Park Hall Annual Show and Sale is set for Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and features the works of an estimated 40 members.

“It’s a free-for-all,” laughed member Liz MacArthur, noting the sale’s open-theme. “There’s going to be a good range of artwork.”

Last year, 36 of the Society’s 75 members participated in the sale and raised 337 pounds of food and about $500 for the Salvation Army Food Bank.

Related: Society ready for annual art show

Paintings will be on display throughout various businesses downtown leading up to the show.

For more information, visit www.okanaganartistsofcanada.ca.

@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Community Singers registration open
Next story
Contenders return to Okanagan

Just Posted

Vernon police respond to accusation of delayed 911 action

Vernon RCMP are working with Westshore Estates residents following complaints of delayed 911 response.

Events sought for Vernon Winter Carnival

Deadline for event applications is Oct. 12

UPDATE: Accident temporarily closed Hwy 97A north of Vernon

Traffic reduced to single lane in each direction

Comazzetto joins Vernon School District trustee race

Jenn Comazzetto is one of 13 candidates

Power converters stolen from Vernon business

Entry gained by smashing window and prying back security bars

‘Fire tornado’ erupts as firefighters battle interior B.C. wildfire

Firefighters near Vanderhoof were taken by surprise

Okanagan Artists of Canada gear up for annual Vernon show and sale

Society’s Paddlewheel Show and Sale is Oct. 21

Fall boating: It takes a little bit more care

Boating in the fall is not without its challenges that necessitate self-sufficiency.

A new society supporting Vernon seniors

Our vision is a centre that provides a safe place for seniors to join in recreational activities.

B.C. tent city ‘devastated’ after flash flood

Maple Ridge mayor says that residents shouldn’t have to return to their flooded tents

Filipino-Canadians concerned about family after typhoon hits Philippines

Typhoon Mangkhut has killed 66 people in the Philippines and four in China

Ottawa looks at having retired judge help guide renewed pipeline review process

The feds would only says that ‘multiple options were on the table’

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

Trans fats are know to cause heart disease

Armstrong Metalfest gears up for year 11

Band submissions open until Nov. 1

Most Read