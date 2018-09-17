Okanagan Artists of Canada gear up for annual Vernon show and sale

They may be in their sixth-annual rendition of the event, but the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society is staying true to 100 paintings under $100.
The Art at Paddlewheel Park Hall Annual Show and Sale is set for Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and features the works of an estimated 40 members.
“It’s a free-for-all,” laughed member Liz MacArthur, noting the sale’s open-theme. “There’s going to be a good range of artwork.”
Last year, 36 of the Society’s 75 members participated in the sale and raised 337 pounds of food and about $500 for the Salvation Army Food Bank.
Paintings will be on display throughout various businesses downtown leading up to the show.
For more information, visit www.okanaganartistsofcanada.ca.
