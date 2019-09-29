U.S. rock band Shinedown took the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton on March 27, 2018. (Photo - Capital News)

Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Live music acts such as Shinedown, Burton Cummings and City and Colour will play the Okanagan this fall

While summer fun in the sun may be behind us, there is no shortage of great concerts to attend this fall.

Here is a quick overview of some notable acts making their way to the Okanagan in October and November.

Shinedown with special guests Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight

Shinedown is an American rock band from Jacksonville, Florida, formed by singer Brent Smith in 2001. The band has played the Okanagan on several occasions and has sold more than 10 million records worldwide. Shinedown has had 14 number-one singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts, being the second most of all-time, only behind Canada’s Three Days Grace.

WHERE: South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, B.C.

WHEN: Tuesday, Oct. 15. 2019.

Burton Cummings

Burton Cummins is the former lead singer and keyboardist for the Canadian rock band The Guess Who. During his decade in the band, from 1965 to 1975, he sang, wrote or co-wrote many hit songs, including “American Woman”, “No Time”, and “These Eyes”.

WHERE: Kelowna Community Theatre, Kelowna, B.C.

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 20. 2019.

Monowhales

Monowhales are an alternative rock group from Toronto Ontario fronted by singer-songwriter Sally Shaar. The group has created a name for themselves in the Toronto music scene, with large support from local radio stations 102.1 the edge and indie88.

WHERE: Fernandos’s, Kelowna, B.C.

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 24. 2019.

READ MORE: Comedian Glenn Wool ready for Kelowna stage

Dallas Smith, Dean Brody, Chad Browniee, Mackenzie Porter, and the Recklaws.

Dallas Smith is a Canadian country music singer, songwriter and current lead singer for the hard rock band Default.

Dean Brody is a Canadian country music artist who has won 16 CCMA Awards and 2 JUNO Awards.

WHERE: South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, B.C.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 25. 2019.

Rascal Flatts

Rascal Flatts is a country vocal group formed in Columbus, Ohio in 1999. Their studio albums have accounted for more than 25 singles, of which 14 have reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and/or Country Airplay.

WHERE: South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, B.C.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 30. 2019.

Big Sugar

Big Sugar is a Canadian rock band who has multiple gold and platinum albums and is a five-time Juno Award nominee for Best New Group (1995), North Star Rock Album of the Year (1997), Group of the Year (1998), Best video (2000) and Best Rock Album (2002).

WHERE: Kelowna Community Theatre, Kelowna, B.C.

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 8. 2019.

City and Colour

Dallas Michael John Albert Green is a Canadian musician and singer-songwriter who records under the alias City and Colour. He is also known for his contributions as a singer, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter for the post-hardcore band Alexisonfire.

WHERE: Prospera Place, Kelowna. B.C.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 10. 2019

Ria Mae

Ria Mae is a Canadian singer-songwriter from Halifax, Nova Scotia most noted for her number-one-hit “Clothes Off”, released in 2015.

WHERE: Sapphire, Kelowna, B.C.

WHEN: Sunday, Nov. 17. 2019.

All tickets can be purchased through the songkick website.

