Check out some of these must-see cars

The Okanagan Dream Rally wrapped up on Saturday, Aug. 5. Car fanatics, kids and drivers took to Bernard Avenue to hear the roar of supercar engines.

In case you couldn’t make it, here are a few of the cars that took to Highway 97 for the event.

Audi R8

www.instagram.com

McLaren

www.instagram.com

Lexus LC

www.instagram.com

McLaren 720S

www.instagram.com

Rat Rod

www.instagram.com

Lotus Evora

www.instagram.com

Lamborghini

www.instagram.com

Ferrari, BMW, keep scrolling!

www.instagram.com

Skoda Yeti

www.instagram.com

Lamborghini

www.instagram.com

www.instagram.com

Bentley and more

www.instagram.com

Watch them go by

www.instagram.com