Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to Kelowna April 26 and 27 photo: contributed

Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to fest in Kelowna

The two-day event will be held April 26 to 27

The Okanagan Eats Food Show is coming to Kelowna.

The annual event will play host to anyone who hopes to experience food, wine, spirits and beer.

This two-day event consists of five elements:

  • The market for vendors to promote their products/brands/services while offering retail sales to customers.
  • The restaurant where attendees can purchase small plates on a token system
  • The tasting area where customers can enjoy themselves while sampling new wines/spirits/ciders/beer on a token system
  • The live stage that features back to back cooking demos and friendly competitions . This year we are excited to announce that chef Trevor Bird of Vancouver will be the guest chef
  • The beer garden, situated next to the live stage

READ MORE: Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

READ MORE: South Okanagan woman who once lost everything finds her passion in giving back

The event, open to all ages and people of all levels of food knowledge will be held at the Kelowna Curling Club from April 26 to 27. Tickets are available at www.okanaganeats.ca

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna History: Murder on the S.S. Okanagan

Just Posted

Community champions lauded for work with Syrian refugees in Vernon

“We are helping human beings in total distress.”

Future business leaders find their stride at Okanagan College

Project has already fed more than 400 kids in Vernon

Vernon Dust Advisory continued

Thursday marks day two of Vernon’s most recent advisory.

Tourism aims to put Vernon in travel spotlight

“Now, Tourism Vernon is, not only looking at our partners, but with our neighbouring cities to get people to make a multi-destination visit around the Okanagan.”

Vernon skilled trades students receive new tool donation

Armstrong Regional Cooperative donated $5,000 to the new Trades Training Centre to purchase tools for the students.

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

VIDEO: Summerland Skatepark now open

New facility cost around $600,000

Okanagan Eats Food Show comes to fest in Kelowna

The two-day event will be held April 26 to 27

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Federal cabinet minister visits Shuswap to share budget perks for seniors

MP Carla Qualtrough met with Sunnybrae seniors, toured disability support group’s premises

BC SPCA looking at Okanagan for wildlife rehab centre

Community support is needed to get the project going

Most Read