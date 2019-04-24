Okanagan experience for the Blue Man Group

The Blue Man Group played their first of two shows at the South Okanagan Events Centre Tuesday in front of a very appreciative crowd.

The light show and music captivated the audience and the fun spilled over into the seats as the three bald and blue characters sought out willing partners to help out with the fun.

READ ALSO: High energy Blue Man Group coming to Okanagan

“That’s not at all what I was expecting, it was really cool, something I’ll never forget,” said Cathy Ames after the show’s spectacular finishing number. “This really is something everyone should see.”

READ ALSO: Blue Man Group set to rock the Okanagan

The second final show is Wednesday night starting at 8 p.m.

@PentictonNews

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.