Okanagan Fest of Ale heads back indoors in 2023

Last year’s festivities in Penticton were held outside because of the pandemic

With 8 breweries, Penticton has been called the craft beer capital of Canada by Lonely Planet. (Contributed) With 8 breweries, Penticton has been called the craft beer capital of Canada by Lonely Planet. (Contributed)

The Okanagan Fest of Ale is headed back indoors for 2023.

Fest of Ale will be celebrated April 14 and 15, 2023 returning to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

“We loved being outside last year and are thankful to the support offered by the City of Penticton to make sure our return after COVID was a success. But next year, the Fest of Ale will return to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre showcasing both indoor and outdoor vendors,” said John Cruickshank, President of the Okanagan Fest of Ale Society.

Local charities will also benefit from the Okanagan Fest of Ale as the society will donate proceeds in 2024.

The FOA has donated over $750,000 to local charities and organizationssince its inception.

“We pride ourselves on our charity donations and community support – giving back to the community is a big part of why our volunteer board of directors work so hard to host this annual event,” added Cruickshank.

“COVID-19 had a big impact on our society – cancelling the 2020 festival affected us just like so many other events in that year. We look forward to getting our society back on strong feet – where we can continue to support our local charities well into the future.”

Stay tuned for important ticket sale dates and vendor inquiries by visiting Festofale.ca.