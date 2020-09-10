Film production continues to be a growing industry in the Okanagan region. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press)

Okanagan film industry booming despite COVID-19

Productions booked into summer of 2021, with filming currently taking place in Kelowna, Peachland and Vernon

Film production is booming in the Okanagan and there is no end in sight of the projects coming to the region.

There have been non-stop films and television being shot locally since the third week of lockdown and productions are booked well into the summer of 2021.

“Because the Okanagan Film Commission initiated a pro-active approach to Covid-safe film production and worked with Work Safe BC to create protocols for the industry, which continue grow now from the initial strategies, the Okanagan set an industry standard by being in the forefront of safe production and hence became the first region in Canada ‘to go to camera’ during Covid,” Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland said.

The economic impact of film production in the Okanagan in 2020 will be upwards of $35 million, which will surpass previous years.

READ MORE: Okanagan film industry brings in $32 million

“We landed a slate of MOW’s (movies of the week) ie. Hallmark and Lifetime films that are booked and will take production in the region significantly into 2021,” Summerland said.

In addition there are more productions being lined up to film here including two reality shows, dozens of additional MOW’s, and multiple features (timing dependent on cross border talent).

Filming is currently underway in Peachland: Romance At Crystal Cove; in Kelowna: The Angel Tree; and in Vernon: Under a Lover’s Moon, Love in Romance, Or, Love on the Vine.

READ MORE: Film festival boosts Okanagan Rail Trail campaign

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFilm industry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Filmmakers relying on virtual world to build buzz at Toronto film festival

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crash being cleared on highway between Vernon and Armstrong

Two trucks involved in Spallumcheen incident on Highway 97A

Safety protocols in place as private school in Summerland begins new year

Unisus School has COVID-19 protective measures in place

Okanagan film industry booming despite COVID-19

Productions booked into summer of 2021, with filming currently taking place in Kelowna, Peachland and Vernon

Construction to slow traffic on Vernon’s Tronson Road

The work will take place in the 7200 block from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday

North Okanagan rail trail costs skyrocket

Project estimate ramped up to $10 million due to erosion and flood stability

Okanagan canine search and rescue unit looking for new training sites

The Canadian Canine Search Corps is training its Okanagan team

Safety protocols in place as private school in Summerland begins new year

Unisus School has COVID-19 protective measures in place

International Peace Arch Association lobbies for 100th anniversary stamp

Canada Post considering commemorating centennial of border icon

Suspect nabbed by Kelowna RCMP after knife-wielding robbery attempt

The RCMP alleges the woman entered the business, produced a knife and demanded money

B.C. deficit forecast $12.8 billion after first three months of COVID-19

Taxes, resource revenues fell less than expected in pandemic

RCMP issue warrant for son of former B.C. MLA wanted on sexual charges

Kasimir Tora Tyabji-Sandana, 32, is wanted on charges of sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching

Boeing 737 MAX test flights begin in Vancouver to determine if planes are safe to fly

Canada will take part in a joint global approval process in London starting Sept. 14

FINLAYSON: A Labour Day snapshot of the B.C. job market

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

B.C. family returns from family vacation to trashed home by alleged squatter

40-year-old arrested Monday night

Most Read