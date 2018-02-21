The ice formation in Christie Falls in Kelowna is more than 160 metres high. (DM Productions)

Okanagan filmmaker to screen ice-climbing documentary

Penticton’s Dave Mai debuted his ice climbing film in Vancouver last week

He didn’t win any awards, but Dave Mai did climb to new heights at the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival last week.

The Penticton filmmaker debuted his 13-minute documentary Ephemera, about the elusive sport of Okanagan ice climbing, at the film festival.

“It went good, I think. It’s hard to say, you’re always a little nervous. A lot of people came up to me afterwards and said they really liked it,” he said. “I can’t expect my first film to win best mountain film. That’s something I have to work towards.”

Dozens of films were shown during the festival held Feb. 9 to 17. Mai received a $5,000 grant from the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival and outdoor clothing company Arc’teryx to complete the documentary in fall 2017. He started shooting the footage prior to receiving the grant last winter, starting filming his second time out ice climbing.

The film includes work from other Penticton creatives including poet Shane Koyczan and music composer Sam Welsh.

RELATED: Video: Documentary features Okanagan ice climbing

Footage in the film is of climbs all over the Okanagan — Christie Falls in Kelowna, Bear Lake in West Kelowna, sites in the North Okanagan and Naramata Creek Falls.

Mai had the opportunity to introduce his film prior to its first public showing Feb. 15 at the Rio Theatre.

“It was nice presenting to that crowd. I guess they’re kind of in my tribe. We have similar interests,” he said.

He met many other filmmakers and climbers during his short stay.

“We went for three days and we had to get back,” he said with a laugh. “Actually I was getting back to go out and film some more ice climbing but then it snowed. We’re going to try next week.”

Mai didn’t want to elaborate on the location of the ice they were trying to get to other than: “It’s been on the radar for the last decade or so, this ice formation that forms sometimes out north a bit.”

Ephemera – Trailer from Dave Mai on Vimeo.

Ephemera will have its Penticton debut on Feb. 25 at HooDoo Adventures. The viewing is a fundraiser for the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society and Skaha Bluffs Park Watch.

Admission is by donation (suggested $5 or more) and includes another rock climbing video called The Fields from Kelowna filmmaker Clayton Arnall. There will also be a historical presentation from Howie Richardson and Graham Prunnet.

“We want to bring attention to outdoor recreation, mostly climbing, but what other local groups are doing,” said Mai.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and runs to 7 p.m.

Ephemera will also be part of another film festival in Kimberley, B.C. on March 23 and 24.

Previous story
Theatre troupe brings justice to Vernon stage

Just Posted

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

Vortex skaters set for Games

North Okanagan well represented in many sports for B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

Sicamous arena treating for ammonia

Testing ordered of public facilities following fatal leak at Fernie arena.

Thief helps himself to cash register

Vernon business asking for public’s help to identify suspect

Minard selected to Canadian Paralympic squad

Vernon’s Curt Minard will compete in snowboardcross and bank slalom

Your Feb. 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Slow speed head-on crash with police car

A vehicle crashed head-on into a police car in Kamloops this morning

BCHL Today: Merritt peaking at right time and Taylor signs with UNH Wildcats

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Video: B.C. firefighters featured in quirky video

Oliver Fire Department posts video about their B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals push Canada into third place

A gold in ski cross and a bronze in bobsleigh as men’s hockey advances to the semis

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Most Read

  • Theatre troupe brings justice to Vernon stage

    People’s Law School’s Justice Theatre troupe takes the Schubert Centre stage Feb. 28

  • Okanagan filmmaker to screen ice-climbing documentary

    Penticton’s Dave Mai debuted his ice climbing film in Vancouver last week