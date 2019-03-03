Dane Rupert, 27 will be the first houseguest from Kelowna photo: Big Brother Canada

Okanagan man cast on Big Brother Canada

Dane Rupert, former captain of the Kelowna Chiefs will be on T.V. screens March 6

For the first time, one of the houseguests on Big Brother Canada will be from Kelowna.

Dane Rupert is a former captain of the Kelowna Chiefs and is now a civil technician. In his cast photo, the 27-year-old shows his missing two front teeth that were knocked out by a hockey puck. He describes himself as fun, outgoing and entertaining.

Rupert’s strategy to win will be based on a partnership he hopes to find in the house.

“I’m also going to find a ride or die at the beginning who is more intelligent than I am because I am not the smartest guy in the world. I’ll rely on them to do the mental challenges and they can count on me to do the physical challenges,” Rupert said in his cast bio for the show.

Rupert says that living in Kelowna has prepared him for a win in the Big Brother Canada House, because the city is made up of a diverse population.

“It has people from all different walks of life. You have to get along with everyone and I’m ready to bring that to the house,” he said in his bio.

The ex-hockey player plans on staying on his fellow cast members’ good sides while crushing the competitions and trusting his gut.

A support page has been set up on Facebook for Rupert to make sure he goes all the way.

Rupert won’t be the only house guest from B.C. He will be joined by Kiera Wallace, a 23-year-old from Port Moody and Damien Ketlo, a 28-year-old from Nadleh Whut’en.

Season 7 begins Wednesday, March 6 on Global.

