Okanagan Military Tattoo set to impress in Vernon

Sponsors sought to ensure disadvantaged groups get the chance to see one of 2 performances

The Brentwood Imperial Youth Band in 2019 in front of the Okanagan Military Tattoo’s ‘Castle’ (Contributed)

Hundreds of decorated performers are marching into town for an annual spectacle showcasing military talent.

The Okanagan Military Tattoo gets underway Saturday and Sunday at Kal Tire Place, featuring more than 400 performers.

The two shows aim to be as inclusive as possible and is seeking sponsors to get youth, seniors, disadvantaged and refugees out to the show.

The ninth annual Tattoo will showcase local musicians and ethnic dancers together with world class performances by Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy, the Pipes and Drums of the Canadian Scottish Regiment and the Langley Ukulele Ensemble. Shows take place at 7 p.m. July 23 and 2 p.m. July 24.

One highlight will be missed this year. The Brentwood Imperial Youth Band from the U.K. performed at the 2019 Okanagan Military Tattoo but won’t be able to make it this year. But the band has earned a top nod and has been given a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The band was awarded over the UK’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The official presentation takes place Sept. 7 in Brentwood, Essex by the Lord Lieutenant of Essex, the Queen’s Representative. Vice-president of Vernon’s Okanagan Military Tattoo Derek Hall and his wife Donna have been invited to the official presentation of the award.

The Brentwood Imperial Youth Band will be returning to Vernon for the 2023 edition of the Tattoo.

All seating for the Tattoo is reserved therefore anyone purchasing tickets for people with mobility issues are asked to do so as soon as possible to secure seating close to the concourse level and avoid or minimize the use of stairs.

For a $250 charitable donation, a sponsor can purchase a block of ten tickets to the Tattoo, which they can allocate and deliver to an organization of their choice, or the Tattoo committee will allocate the tickets on the sponsor’s behalf.

“Recipient organizations might include seniors centres, care homes, non-profit organizations, the Royal Canadian Legion, BGC, the Salvation Army or various church groups,” said Hall. “For those who would like to donate a lesser amount, funds will be pooled and tickets will be distributed in blocks of ten by the organizing committee.”

To help, call Hall at 250-549-2123 or email derek_a_hall47@hotmail.ca.

For more information about the Okanagan Military Tattoo, visit OkanaganMilitaryTattoo.ca

