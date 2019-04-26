Okanagan Music Rundown: From Crowd the Joanna to Bush Party, your week will be filled with great live music

Last week was a long weekend and I definitely took full advantage.

Friday night I kicked things off at Fernando’s to see Heron, Bort and The Grudge on their The Decibel Worship tour. I thought my ears were going to start bleeding, but it was so worth it. On Tuesday I steered myself over to see Wintersleep, Kelowna’s own rising stars, Post Modern Connection opened up for them and filled Sapphire with their dreamy rock tunes and then Partner took the stage with their unique blend of punk rock. They put on an amazing show and I live for a lighter used as a slider.

Wednesday night was a double header, That Awful Variety show that takes place every Wednesday was amazing, seeing local bands broken down and performing acoustic was amazing. Scott Gibson from Escape Goat performed punk rock, unplugged and I don’t think I have ever loved punk more. Then we got to check out West of Hell who were headlining over at Munnin’s Post. There was a saw and metal, sparks flew and I may be turning into a bit of a metal head because of it.

Definitely check it out this Wednesday, and I will tease you with the fact that I have an article coming featuring the creators very soon.

This weekend It’s my birthday so it is time to celebrate with some great music.

I plan on spending Friday over at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub to see Hired Guns and The Psycherelics, I have heard nothing but good things about these bands and I cannot wait to check them out.

Remember last week when I told you about Sarah Bee? Well now you can see her take the stage with her band, Crowd the Joanna. This band is lively, so grab a coffee before going to the show, you will need all the energy to keep up with them.

Kelowna

Friday, April 26

Saturday, April 27

Sunday, April 28

Karin Nicole at The Vibrant Vine

Monday, April 29

V.Rose at the Kelowna Christian Centre

Tuesday, April 30

Completely Creedence at The Rotary Centre for the Arts

Wednesday, May 1

Thursday, May 2

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Tricia at The Rotary Centre for the Arts

Lil’ Windex at Sapphire

Double Sharp at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Upper Mission

Penticton

Friday, April 26

Saturday, April 27

Godsmack and Volbeat at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Jerri Rouw at Match Eatery & Public House

Thursday, May 2

Jack de Keyzer at The Dream Cafe

Vernon

Friday, April 26

LINUS at The Kal

Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House

Rob n’ Walker at The Longhorn Pub & Liquor Store

Saturday, April 27

Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery & Public House

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.