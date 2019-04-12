Okanagan Music Rundown: From Dead Quiet to The Pickups, your week will be filled with great live music

Pencil these great shows into your calendar this week

Last week was on the quieter side for me, Friday I shuttered myself inside and on Saturday caught Gleneagle and Ancient Engines over at Fernando’s Pub.

They definitely did not disappoint, Ancient Engines always puts on a good show. This week though will empty your wallet because there are so many great shows you don’t want to miss. I promise you won’t even care that you don’t have two dimes to rub together by the end of it. It will be worth it.

For Friday, make sure to start the night off by seeing Sleepy Gonzales and Kelowna’s Post Modern Connection at Milkcrate Records.

From the suburbs of the Lower Mainland, Sleepy Gonzales, a self described “weirdo indie band” was born.

Making indie music from a tiny basement in Fleetwood, the four-piece band is gearing up to take the stage at Milkcrate Records in Kelowna.

The band, a brain child of twins Beni and Christian Hobson-Dimas who said that their twin bond allows them to push each other to create the perfect songs.

Read more about them in my article, “Weirdo indie band,” Sleepy Gonzales comes to Kelowna

If you need a refresher on the headliner check out my article, Post-Modern Connection bring their culture to the forefront of their music

Also definitely check out Lucky Monkey for at least one of the nights over at O’Flannigan’s Pub. The Kelowna bar rockers will be playing a double header both Friday and Saturday night.

There’s nothing primitive about a rock band whose lead singer struts onto the stage wearing a bowler hat.

When you watch Kassidy Hritzuk sing into Dylan Losell’s face, hardly catch Josh Evans eye from behind this hair as he whirls his drumstick the for the last song of the set and Ryan Zeleznik shreds the guitar like all six strings might snap simultaneously, you have Lucky Monkey.

Read more about them in my article, A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate

Dead Quiet is not to miss over at Fernando’s Pub Friday night, I cannot take these guys off repeat and I think they will be just as good live.

Saturday head over to Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub to see the high-energy rockers, The Pickups. The Kelowna band are a regular on bills around town and if you haven’t seen them yet, it’s about time.

What are you waiting for?

Kelowna

Friday, April 12

Saturday, April 13

Sunday, April 14

Thursday, April 18

Penticton

Friday, April 12

Saturday, April 13

Sunday, April 14

Tuesday, April 16

Wednesday, April 17

Thursday, April 18

Vernon

Friday, April 12

Saturday, April 13

Tuesday, April 16

Wednesday, April 17

Thursday, April 18

