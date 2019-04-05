Okanagan Music Rundown: From Kansas Lee to Ancient Engines, your week will be filled with great music

Put these great live shows on your radar

Last weekend was great, I started things off at the Lucky Monkey EP release for their sophomore album, Nothing to Lose and lost my voice right off the bat.

It was definitely worth it though.

There’s nothing primitive about a rock band whose lead singer struts onto the stage wearing a bowler hat.

When you watch Kassidy Hritzuk sing into Dylan Losell’s face, hardly catch Josh Evans eye from behind this hair as he whirls his drumstick the for the last song of the set and Ryan Zeleznik shreds the guitar like all six strings might snap simultaneously, you have Lucky Monkey.

Read more about them in my article, A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate

Then I had to tough it out Saturday night to see Wise Youngblood at Fernando’s Pub. The rock group came all the way from Vancouver Island to blow fan’s eardrums and it was everything. Definitely check these guys out the next time they are in town.

This weekend though is going to be a little more mellow but don’t worry your week will travel to the melodies of great live music.

Saturday night check out Kansas Lee and Leila Neverland at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. in Upper Mission, the new music venue is a great place to grab a slice while listening to great music with your friends. I cannot wait until it’s patio season there.

Kansas-Lee Hatherly has always been able to pick up any instrument and figure it out.

The Osoyoos-based musician is putting the finishing touches on her new piano-based album that was recorded with a USB microphone that hangs from a chain above her piano, and with the viola and violin “sprinkled in.”

Read more about her in my article, Osoyoos musician, Kansas-Lee creates heartfelt piano based album

If Upper Mission is too far, see Laurice at Milkcrate Records.

Laurice has spent most of his career throwing his music against the walls of discrimination but this time around he is standing on top of one singing his heart out.

Born in North Wales, Laurice got his start in music working for Pie Records in London, and eventually became a session singer and producer at Abbey Road Studios. His first proto-punk hit, When Christine Comes Around / I’m Gonna Smash Your Face In under band name Grudge, was when he got his first taste of success. He then shot to fame with his his worldwide disco-hit Disco Spaceship.

Read more about him in my article, Laurice returns to the stage with new album, Bad Boy

Kelowna

Saturday, April 6

Monday, April 8

Tuesday, April 9

Thursday, April 11

Penticton

Friday, April 5

Saturday, April 6

Wednesday, April 10

Thursday, April 11

Vernon

Friday, April 5

Saturday, April 6

Sunday, April 7

Monday, April 8

Wednesday, April 10

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Film raises awareness around anxiety in Vernon

Just Posted

Vendors sought for Vernon wellness fair

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 7 at the Vernon Recreation Centre.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gloomy weather has rolled into the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Suspected Vernon drug house raided by officers

Sixteen people, drugs, paraphernalia found inside home on 39th Avenue Wednesday

City of Vernon appeals fire captain reinstatement order

Firefighters terminated for having sex on duty ordered reinstated by arbitration board last month

UPDATED: Missing Vernon woman found safe

Suzie Clark, 21, was last seen March 28

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

Star Gazing: Supersized solar storms

The more we get connected, the more damaging a big solar storm could be

Predators rally with 2 late goals, beat Canucks 3-2

Nashville keeps division title hopes alive

The ultimate music fan, owner of Milkcrate Records an artery of Kelowna’s music scene

Richard Rafton offers Kelowna more than just a new record

Okanagan city appeals fire captain reinstatement order

Vernon firefighters terminated for having sex on duty ordered reinstated by arbitration board

Bar Rescue star gets taste of the South Okanagan thanks to local pub owner

Brexit pub owner tries to show off Penticton to TV show host Jon Taffer

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Most Read