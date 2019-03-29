Okanagan Music Rundown: From Lucky Monkey to Post Modern Connection, your week will be filled with great music

Last week was an amazing week for music. It started Thursday with Shakey Graves coming to town at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
He is so talented. How one man could stand on stage and have an entire audience hanging onto every note was magical to see and hear. I didn’t think it could get any better, and then the band came on and we were all blown away.
The next time he is in town I swear he will sell out Prospera Place.
I had the opportunity to speak with frontman Alejandro Rose-Garcia prior to his show, read about it in my article, Shakey Graves brings his musical evolution to the Okanagan Valley
Friday night at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub, Jesse Blashill opened for the Colour Tongues and he killed it. He covered Hey Jude by the Beatles, his rendition of it was beautiful and really showed off his vocal range. The Colour Tongues then took the stage and shred dueling guitars through until morning.
Moving on to this weekend, Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey will release their sophomore album, Nothing to Lose at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub Friday night.
There’s nothing primitive about a rock band whose lead singer struts onto the stage wearing a bowler hat.
When you watch Kassidy Hritzuk sing into Dylan Losell’s face, hardly catch Josh Evans eye from behind this hair as he whirls his drumstick the for the last song of the set and Ryan Zeleznik shreds the guitar like all six strings might snap simultaneously, you have Lucky Monkey.
Read the more about the band and what you can expect from their next album in my article, A bowler hat and rock-n-roll: Lucky Monkey is not your average primate
Post Modern Connection is featured in The NAC’s Dreamy Sessions Friday night. These guys are rising stars in Kelowna’s music scene.
With members hailing from different parts of the world, Post-Modern Connection converges in Kelowna to blend its cultures into a distinct sound.
Tega Ovie, from Nigeria, Georges Nasrallah from Lebanon, Steven Lin from Taiwan and Aaron Gordon from Canada let their different cultural backgrounds pour through their songs.
Read more about the band in my article, Post-Modern Connection bring their culture to the forefront of their music
Kelowna
Friday, March 29
- Lucky Monkey and Ancient Engines at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- LINUS at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Tzimani with ArkenFire and Indecipherable Noise at Munnin’s Post
- Nasti Weather and Rumpus Room at Fernando’s Pub
- Old Soul Rebel at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Tony Koenen and Jim Rhindress at The Vibrant Vine
- Ben Chase at the OK Corral Cabaret
- Jon Bos at The Blue Gator
- Post Modern Connection, David The Comic and Mr. Bates at The NAC
- Riverteeth and Sweet SantaFe at Milkcrate Records
- Caleb McAlpine at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
Saturday, March 30
- The Blue Stones at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Wise Youngblood and The Northern Coast at Fernando’s Pub
- Moni Funk at The Munkey’s Fist
Sunday, March 31
- Grimskunk and Ninjaspy at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Sam Thomas at The Vibrant Vine
Thursday, April 4
- Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
Penticton
Friday, March 29
- The LYNNeS at The Dream Cafe
Saturday, March 30
- Mason Burns at Copper Mug Pub
- Roland Allen Rock-Trio at Sandman Hotel Penticton
- Slocan Ramblers at The Dream Cafe
Sunday, March 31
- Ben Caplan and Geoff Berner at The Dream Cafe
Tuesday, April 2
- Judy Collins at The Dream Cafe
Vernon
Friday, March 29
- Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery and Public House
Saturday, March 30
- Abigail Lapell, Nasti Weather and J.Solemn at Caetani Centre
- Five Knuckle Shuffle at The Kal
- The Bush Party at The Green Pub
- The Slamdogs at The Longhorn Pub
- Mikkal Waters with Von Reason and Grandpa Groove at Record City
- Jeff Piatelli at Match Eatery and Public House
Sunday, March 31
- Stickybuds at The Red Antler
Wednesday, April 3
- Jam Night at The Kal
