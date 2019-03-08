Okanagan Music Rundown: From Lucky Monkey, to Speed Control, there is a ton of great live shows this week

Last week was a great one for Kelowna, there were amazing performances from Ancient Engines, Kytami along with a killer night for charity at Milkcrate Records.
This week the music line-up is a little shorter but that doesn’t mean it won’t be an amazing weekend.
Friday night I will be watching Lucky Monkey over at Fernando’s Pub, the Kelowna band will be coming out with their sophomore album at the end of the month, so catch these guys while you can.
Remember when I told you that the Shawn Lightfoot Band was a great time? Well now you have a chance to see them again, so prep your liver because there’s only one thing that goes perfectly with them and The Blue Gator… tequila!
Saturday night check out rock band Speed Control, they have come all the way from the Yukon, be sure to check them out over at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. downtown.
Keep me posted on what shows you will be doing this weekend, what shows you will be seeing and how you liked them down in the comments!
Kelowna
Friday, March 8
- Enterprise Earth, Vultures, Aethere and Ugly. at Munnin’s Post
- Mr. M at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Justin Koshman at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Lucky Monkey at Fernando’s Pub
- Kinga Duo featuring Loni Moga at Coast Capri Hotel
- Shawn Lightfoot Band at The Blue Gator
Saturday, March 9
- Up Periscope, Sleepcircle, Fallaways and Heart & Hustle at Munnins Post
- Brent Tyler and Jory Kinjo at the New Arts Collective
- Speed Control at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. downtown
- Double Sharp Duet at The Vibrant Vine
- The Pickups with J-C0B at Fernando’s Pub
- DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Rann Berry’s Soul of Motown Revenue at The Forum
Penticton
Friday, March 8
- Brent Tyler and Jory Kinjo at The Dream Cafe
- Luke McMaster at Lester Centre of the Arts
Saturday, March 9
- Tia Brazada at The Dream Cafe
Wednesday, March 13
- Còig at The Dream Cafe
- Breaking Benjamin at The South Okanagan Events Centre
Vernon
Friday, March 8
- The Younguns at The Green Pub
Saturday, March 9
- Tim and The Glory Boys at Grace Bible Church
