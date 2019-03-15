Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Carbons to Delhi 2 Dublin there are a ton a great live shows for St. Patrick’s Day

Even though last week was a little slower in Kelowna, I still managed to hunt down some fun.

Cosmic Microwave Pickle was back on stage Friday night at Fernando’s Pub, but this time without the pickle suit, it was mildly heartbreaking but the kazoo lightened the disappointment. In all seriousness though these guys are great and always put on a lively show, next time they hit the stage be sure to check them out.

Then Lucky Monkey took the stage and refused to leave the stage until the early hours of Saturday morning. The lively band has been a regular on line-ups and have a busy weekend ahead for the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Kelowna.

I will taunt you to stay tuned because I will be publishing an article featuring the Kelowna based band next week.

This weekend, it’s time to paint the town green whilst skipping from bar to bar over a technicolor rainbow while linking arms with your best drinking mates.

I will be kicking off my weekend at The Carbons’ show at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub Friday night. They will be dropping their new single, Black Mirror.

This is only the beginning of front man Tomy Thisdale’s vision for the band. He quit his salary job last year as a chemical engineer to become a professional musician after only one year together.

Read more about Thisdale’s vision in my article, The Carbons set out to conquer Canadian music charts

On Saturday, Delhi 2 Dublin is back, I saw them perform at Break Out West and the energy this group exerts is incredible. They kept the crowd on their feet all night long and I know that is what they will do once again at the Laurel Packing House.

Kelowna

Friday, March 15

Saturday, March 16

Sunday, March 17

Lucky Monkey, Rumble 100 and the Kelowna Pipe Band at O’Flannigan’s Pub

Monday, March 18

Slim Tyme and DJ Maxx at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar

Penticton

Saturday, March 16

Tuesday, March 19

Carlos del Junco and the Blues Mongrels at The Dream Cafe

Wednesday, March 20

Colour Tongues at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Vernon

Saturday, March 16

Dani and Lizzy at Status Nightclub Vernon

Forty Foot Fred at The Bulldog Grand Cafe

Sunday, March 17

Whiskey Dick at The Longhorn Pub and Liquor Store

Thursday, March 21

Dayglo Abortions at Record City

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.