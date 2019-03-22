Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Colour Tongues to Colin James, this week will be filled with great music

I don’t know about you but I am still mourning the loss of St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Kelowna.
Everyone was in a great mood and there was tons of great music to choose from. This weekend though, I will be recovering by filling my schedule with some amazing live music.
Friday night I will be starting things off at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub to see Jesse Blashill and the Colour Tongues. Blashill is a singer-songwriter from Kelowna and the Colour Tongues are an indie-pop band from Vancouver, I feel like this will be a good night to think about hitting the dance floor.
On Saturday, the only place I plan on going to is the Wacken Metal Battle at Munnin’s Post.
Kelowna’s metal bands will have a chance to face-off against each other in front of a crowd of roaring metal-heads for a spot on the Wacken Open Air festival line-up in Wacken, Germany that is attended by an estimated 100,000 people.
Armstrong MetalFest organizer, Jesse Valstar knew he wanted to get involved and bring the Wacken Metal Battle to Kelowna from the first time after he attended Wacken Open Air years ago. Now he says he feels Kelowna is ready to host the third round of the preliminary rounds of the battle.
Read more about the battle in my article: Kelowna’s metal bands to battle it out for coveted spot on line-up
On March 27 I plan on finally making it to The Hilties at Fernando’s Pub. The live funk and reggae band promises that when the they hit the stage that they can keep the dance floor bumping all night.
Kelowna
Friday, March 22
- Colour Tongues with Jesse Blashill at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- She Hangs Brightly and Leila Neverland at Fernando’s Pub
- Poundsign at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Stephen Kubassek at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown location
- Jimmy Legs at The Blue Gator
- Scalawag at Milkcrate Records
- Tequla Sharks at The Munkey’s Fist
- Lyle Hopkins and Björn van Haalen at The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art
- Bush Party at Snowshoe Sam’s
- The Melopinas at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
Saturday, March 23
- DJ Invizible at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Lefty Band with 13bux at Fernando’s Pub
- Poundsign at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- HAVYN with Josh + Bex at Milkcrate Records
- Bush Party at Snowshoe Sam’s
- Karin Nicole at The Vibrant Vine
- Wacken Metal Battle at Munnin’s Post
Monday, March 25
- Colin James at the Kelowna Commuity Theatre
- Knackers Yard at Milkcrate Records
Tuesday, March 26
- Claire Ness and The Oot n’ Oots at Milkcrate Records
Wednesday, March 27
- The Hillties at Fernando’s Pub
Thursday, March 28
- Tobias and the Owl with Focus Your Audio at Fernando’s Pub
- Feel Good Jacket with Cosmic Microwave Pickle at Milkcrate Records
Penticton
Friday, March 22
- Thee High Watts at Mile Zero Wine Bar
Saturday, March 23
- Kellylee Evans at The Dream Cafe
- 13 Broken Bones at The Elks Lodge
- Jerri and The Cheap Dates at The Nest & Nectar
Wednesday, March 27
- Donovan Woods and The Opposition at The Dream Cafe
- Flint and Pixie Dust at Cannery Brewing
Thursday, March 28
- Nasti Weather and Danny Bell at Mile Zero Wine Bar
- Raine Hamiton at The Dream Cafe
Vernon
Friday, March 22
- The Goods at The Longhorn Pub
Saturday, March 23
- The Pickups at The Kal
Wednesday, March 27
- Jam Night at The Kal
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.