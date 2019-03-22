Okanagan Music Rundown: From The Colour Tongues to Colin James, this week will be filled with great music

I don’t know about you but I am still mourning the loss of St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Kelowna.

Everyone was in a great mood and there was tons of great music to choose from. This weekend though, I will be recovering by filling my schedule with some amazing live music.

Friday night I will be starting things off at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub to see Jesse Blashill and the Colour Tongues. Blashill is a singer-songwriter from Kelowna and the Colour Tongues are an indie-pop band from Vancouver, I feel like this will be a good night to think about hitting the dance floor.

On Saturday, the only place I plan on going to is the Wacken Metal Battle at Munnin’s Post.

Kelowna’s metal bands will have a chance to face-off against each other in front of a crowd of roaring metal-heads for a spot on the Wacken Open Air festival line-up in Wacken, Germany that is attended by an estimated 100,000 people.

Armstrong MetalFest organizer, Jesse Valstar knew he wanted to get involved and bring the Wacken Metal Battle to Kelowna from the first time after he attended Wacken Open Air years ago. Now he says he feels Kelowna is ready to host the third round of the preliminary rounds of the battle.

Read more about the battle in my article: Kelowna’s metal bands to battle it out for coveted spot on line-up

On March 27 I plan on finally making it to The Hilties at Fernando’s Pub. The live funk and reggae band promises that when the they hit the stage that they can keep the dance floor bumping all night.

Kelowna

Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23

Monday, March 25

Colin James at the Kelowna Commuity Theatre

Knackers Yard at Milkcrate Records

Tuesday, March 26

Claire Ness and The Oot n’ Oots at Milkcrate Records

Wednesday, March 27

The Hillties at Fernando’s Pub

Thursday, March 28

Penticton

Friday, March 22

Thee High Watts at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Saturday, March 23

Wednesday, March 27

Thursday, March 28

Nasti Weather and Danny Bell at Mile Zero Wine Bar

Raine Hamiton at The Dream Cafe

Vernon

Friday, March 22

The Goods at The Longhorn Pub

Saturday, March 23

The Pickups at The Kal

Wednesday, March 27

Jam Night at The Kal

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton

sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.