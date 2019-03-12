Okanagan musician to hold multimedia concert

The Kelowna concert will take place March 22 at the Alternator Centre

The Okanagan’s own Björn van Haalen and Vancouver’s Lyle Hopkins will be presenting a multimedia concert on March 22 at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

This concert is the thirty-third installment of the Skin And Bones Music Series. Now in its fifth year of production, Skin And Bones is an Okanagan Arts Award nominated concert series dedicated to the presentation of experimental music in the Okanagan, produced through the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

READ MORE: David Foster to perform at Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery

Lyle Hopkins is a musician and educator based in Vancouver. He is interested in the creation of occasions for intuitive and interactive experience through improvisation and interactive multimedia within the context of musical performance. Lyle has been a featured performer at a number of international music festivals including the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival, Seattle Jazz Experience, Reno Jazz Festival, Oregon Jazz Festival, and many others. His work has been featured at the Vancouver Art Gallery, The Western Front, WoodStockhausen, and the Sonic Boom Music Festival.

READ MORE: Smokey Robinson remembers Aretha Franklin at tribute concert

Vernon based van Haalen is a painter/visual artist and self-taught, multidisciplinary improviser of music. He performs as one half of the Wounded Humans with David Ben Yellowitz which explores textural sound building through extended guitar and electronics. Additionally Björn records extensively and co-runs the DIY improvised music label Teenage Stockhausen.

Lyle Hopkins and Björn van Haalen perform at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art as part of the Skin and Bones Music Series on March 22nd. Doors open at 7:30 pm and the concert will begin at 8:00 pm sharp. The Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art is located inside the Rotary Centre for the Arts at 421 Cawston Avenue in downtown Kelowna. Admission is $15 for the public and $10 for students and Alternator members. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gucci Mane to perform in the Okanagan
Next story
Aviation art exhibit soars in Vernon

Just Posted

Structures at Vernon sports facility coming down

Council votes unanimously to raze existing structures at Kin Race Track; ball diamonds will stay

Cougars attack Cherryville dogs, killing one

**WARNING** This story contains graphic images of the attack’s aftermath **

Vernon CMHA offers free suicide grief support group

Eight-week program will start later in March

RCMP seek missing Vernon man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Armstrong cake maker tops out provincially

Froster Tier Cakes earns Wedding Award, other Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops businesses also awarded

Educational event examines medical cannabis

Session in Summerland on March 30 to provide information on treatments

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

Violent crash results in $69,000 penalty for South Okanagan man

A Penticton man has upwards of $69,000 to pay back to ICBC

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

12 B.C. school districts get total of $1.2 million in gang-prevention funds

Money in partnership with Boys Club Network for after-school programs and more

Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo is a UBC alumnus and president of an oil and gas company

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Most Read