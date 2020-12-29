Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)

Okanagan reels in record year of films despite COVID-19

Dangerous the last of 30 productions shot in the region in 2020

Filming hasn’t been phased by the pandemic in the Okanagan.

The region saw 30 productions being shot in 2020, according to the Okanagan Film Commission. The latest of which, a Canadian production called Dangerous, is currently filming in Kelowna, Lavington, Kamloops and Quichena.

“Dangerous wraps up a stellar year for film and television production in the Okanagan in 2020 with an economic impact that the will surpass previous years,” Okanagan Film Commissioner Jon Summerland said. “And we have lined up a slate of MOW’s (movies of the week) and films that are booked well into 2021. In addition there are more productions planning to film here including reality shows, and multiple features (timing dependent on cross border talent).”

Dangerous brought stars such as Scott Eastwood (Fate of the Furious, Pacific Rim Uprising, Suicide Squad, The Longest Ride), Tyrese Gibson (F9, The Fate of the Furious, Furious, Christmas Chronicles), Famke Janssen (Primal, X-Men, Taken 1 &2), Canadian actor Kevin Durand (Ballers, Wolverine, Dark Angel, Legion) and Mel Gibson (Braveheart, Hacksaw Ridge, Fatman) to the Okanagan.

Canadian actors also include, Brendan Fletcher (Braven), Ryan Robbins (Sanctuary), Brenda Bazinet (Shoot the Messenger), Leanne Lapp (iZombie), Chad Rook (Siren), Brock Morgan (Cardinal), Destiny Millns (BH90210), and newcomer 10-year-old Atlee Smallman.

The film follows reformed sociopath (eastwood) after the death of his brother, as he heads to a remote island which soon falls under siege from a deadly gang of mercenaries. Forced to fend for himself, he discovers their role in his brother’s demise and sets off a relentless quest for vengeance.

The film is directed by David Hackl (SAW V); produced by Kevin DeWalt and Ben DeWalt (Mind’s Eye Entertainment) and Doug Falconer (Falconer Pictures); with Michael Benaroya executive producing for his Benaroya Pictures and Danielle Masters executive producing for Mind’s Eye Entertainment.

READ MORE: Okanagan stars in film featuring Mel Gibson, Scott Eastwood

READ MORE: Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Vernon

Film industry

Most Read