Okanagan rocked by AC/DC and Hip bands

Bonfire and Hip Replacements scheduled for Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops

Sean Colligan returns Oct. 25 to rock the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage with his AC/DC tribute band Bonfire. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

The fire that Okanagan fans left burning in a couple of hot cover acts last year has prompted them to return.

Bonfire (AC/DC) revisits Vernon Oct. 25, Kelowna Oct. 26 and Kamloops Oct. 27 with special guest the Hip Replacements (coined Canada’s best Tragically Hip tribute band).

“Bonfire loves the Okanagan and their new fans,” said promoter Norm Richard, who is eager to bring other big acts to the area.

“Both groups are excited to be on the same show.”

From Los Angeles, Bonfire is rated as the world’s best AC/DC tribute band by AC/DC and by Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters.

“I saw them once already, you don’t want to miss out on them,” Vernon resident Tim Urquhart said, commenting on the band’s Facebook page about their return to B.C.

Bonfire and The Hip Replacements play the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Friday at 8 p.m., tickets are $39 at ticketseller.ca or 250-549-SHOW (7469).

Kelowna gets another taste of the bands on Saturday at 8 p.m. Tickets ($39) available at kelownatickets.com or 250-862-2867.

The Kamloops Sagebrush Theatre hosts the bands Sunday. Tickets ($39) at kamloopslive.com or call 250-374-5483.

