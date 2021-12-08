Okanagan Science Centre shoots for the stars

Shooting for the Stars is one of several artworks up for auction in support of the Okanagan Science Centre. (Roxi Hermsen)

The memory of the founders of Vernon’s own Okanagan Science Centre is being honoured by their daughter with an art show aimed at supporting the centre.

Into the Cosmos with Seeds of Hope, an art experience by Roxi Sim Hermsen, is underway with an online auction at okscience.ca/collections/art-fundraiser where 50 per cent of all sales will go to the centre.

“I dedicate this show, and offer my artwork for auction, in their memory, to my parents Marg and Bill Sim, the founders of the Okanagan Science Centre,” said Hermsen, who has donated artwork in the past to help fund a scholarship in the memory of her parents.

Based on the cosmos, Hermsen is offering her entire series of artwork to help the science centre in funding new projects and to recover from the pandemic.

The science centre started out in Bill Sim’s garage in 1985 as science on wheels, with the star lab show taken to schools all over the province.

Since then, the centre has become a focal point in the community of Vernon as local families, children and tourists enjoy the centre.

“The community built this centre, based on my dad’s philosophy of win, win, win,” Hermsen said. “These paintings on auction, will become, not only art for your home, but become a conversation piece on the science centre and how you too helped plant seeds of hope in your community.

”Into the Cosmos is my homage to my dad, who loved anything space and to my mum who drove Kevin (centre scientist Aschenmeier) all over B.C. to take the wonders of the universe to small communities all over B.C.”

The goal is to raise $40,000 to update the planetarium and bring new technology in to allow more shows and weekend programming. Donations of $100 or more will have an engraved star placed in the space exhibit.

“As we continue to shoot for the stars, let’s also remember the earth, and nature, and huge weather events that bring out the resilience and determination of people to overcome. I know, wherever possible, life will take hold,” Hermsen said.

