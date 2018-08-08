Okanagan Screen Arts film a love letter to motherhood

Film screens at Vernon Towne Cinema Aug. 13

Bonnie Anderson

Special to The Morning Star

Tully is showing Aug. 13 at the Vernon Towne Cinema by Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

This is a new endeavour from Academy Award-nominated director Jason Reitman (Up in the Air), Academy Award-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno), and Academy Award winner Charlize Theron as Marlo, who gained 50 pounds for this role that took her a year-and-a-half to lose again.

This is a bittersweet and perceptive portrayal of a mother of three, Marlo, including a newborn, and a son who is slightly autistic, who is given a night nanny by her brother, Craig, (Mark Duplass). At first, Marlo is unsure and hesitant about having the nanny but then a unique bond forms between Marlo and the thoughtful and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis).

The film was deemed to be somewhat controversial as there is some depiction of postpartum depression and other mental illness that are touched on though not specifically named. This brings to light the metamorphosis that occurs when every mother can temporarily lose sight of the woman she was when she becomes a mother.

There are some twists and turns in the movie and everything is not as simple as it seems. This becomes clearer as the movie unfolds and the results may be surprising.

Show times are 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. A cash wine bar is on site. Enjoy a pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets available at the Towne Cinema box office.

Okanagan Screen Arts Society is pleased to be in a position to offer a bursary for the 2018/2019 term to students in the Arts in their quest for higher learning at a recognized post-secondary institution. Applications may be obtained at the Vernon Towne Cinema Box Office or online at www.osa-vernon.org/bursary. Applications must be received by Aug. 17.

Okanagan Screen Arts film a love letter to motherhood

