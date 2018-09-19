Okanagan Screen Arts film explores obsessive nature of love

Bonnie Anderson

Okanagan Screen Arts is showing The Seagull, based on the Anton Chekhov play of the same name, on Sept. 24 at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

In this compelling adaptation of a true classic set in the early 20th century at a lakeside Russian estate, an aging, haughty actress Irina (Annette Benning) visits her family with her son Konstantin (Billy Howle). Konstantin is enamoured with the neighbourhood girl, Nina, (Saoirse Ronan) but Nina falls in love with famous writer Boris Trigorin (Corey Stoll) when he visits the family.

A love triangle soon develops with the participants caught up in passionately loving someone who loves someone else. A tragic comedy results displaying human folly and the intrinsic desire of human nature to strive for a purpose in life. Much family drama ensues as feelings are taken lightly and the victims are treated cruelly, rejected and destroyed.

Also starring Elisabeth Moss and Brian Dennehy (now 80-years-old), this film is adapted by Tony-winning playwright Stephen Karam and in a melancholy way, explores the obsessive nature of love and the complicated relationships between parents and children.

As always, Annette Bening is well worth one’s attention, and the talented supporting cast is an excellent match with their superb acting skills making their performances truly memorable. This, combined with the artful direction and beautiful filming of the landscape-like exterior scenes shot in northern New York State, make this movie an absolute joy to watch.

Showtimes are 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. A cash wine bar is on site. Enjoy a pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets are available at the Box Office and Expressions of Time bookstore.

