Okanagan Screen Arts shows hauntingly poignant biography

McQueen screens Oct. 1

Bonnie Anderson

Special to The Morning Star

Playing at the Vernon Towne Theatre on Oct. 1 is McQueen, a documentary of the rags-to-riches story of fashion designer, Lee Alexander McQueen, directed by Ian Bonhôte and co-directed/written by Peter Ettedgui, and presented by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

This is a personal look that follows his extraordinary and artistic life and career from his start as a tailor to launching and overseeing his incredibly bold and vivacious fashion line, in an intimate revelation of McQueen’s inspired, but tortured, world celebrating his mesmerizing genius and tremendous artistic talent, creativity and drive.

Exclusive interviews with close friends and family with some use of archived footage is used to honestly and non-intrusively explore the powerful factors that shaped McQueen, creating industries and revitalizing nations. Exquisite visuals and music add to the thrilling portrait of this fashion visionary. He also had wonderful leadership qualities and the ability to inspire and motive his numerous creative and talented collaborators.

Even if the fashion industry not of particular interest to you, this beautifully photographed rise-and-fall story offers an intriguing glimpse into the toxic lifestyle of a creative genius.

McQueen is a hauntingly poignant biography that goes beyond the live runway experience to portray the visionary himself in such a way that even his savagely beautiful clothes themselves cannot.

Showtimes are 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. A cash wine bar is on site. Enjoy a pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets are available at the Towne Cinema box office and Expressions of Time.

