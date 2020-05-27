The Color Rose was released on Mar. 1, 2020. (Contributed)

Okanagan-shot film “The Color Rose” wins two cinematography awards

Locations in the Okanagan were used such as; The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort

The Okanagan-shot film “The Color Rose” has been honoured with two prestigious film awards.

The film won “Best Horror Film” at the 2020 Canadian Cinematography Awards and “Best Aerial Cinematography” at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards. The film also received a total of 15 nominations, including five Leo Award nominations.

Award-winning writer, director and Okanagan local Courtney Paige teamed up with cinematographer Stirling Bancroft last May to tell the story of “The Color Rose,” where an A-list girl clique starts a cult where each of them must embody one of the seven deadly sins. They realize there’s more to their small religious town after they go missing one by one.

Production company Neon Cinema Films, based out of Kelowna, handled the service production owned by Courtney Paige and Aftab S Chauhan. A majority of the film was funded by IPMC and produced by Siena Oberman and Hanna Griffiths.

Globetrotter Pictures, in partnership with Steven Richmond, Rylan Oleksyn Nicholas Adam Clark handled post-production and marketing. The filmmakers just signed on a major sales agency that they will be announcing soon to secure the distribution and release of the film.

“It has been a pleasure working with the cast and crew here in Kelowna over the past four weeks,” said Paige.

“We have enjoyed the beautiful weather, stunning landscapes, and hospitality of all those we have encountered.”



The Casorso residence, BNA, Father Pandosy, Venture Academy and Idabel Lake Resort were some of the Okanagan film locations used for the film.

The film not only featured local sights but a lot of local and Canadian talent as well. Cinematographer Stirling Bancroft; producers Melissa Kyle and Alan MacFarlane; executive producers Siena Oberman, Heliya Alam, Suzann Petrongolo, Taylor St. Pierre, Erin Hazlehurst, Samantha Thomas and Aleks Paunovic; along with hair and make-up artists were involved in Neon Cinema’s first feature film.

The film’s nearly 100 cast and crew members also boasted some high-profile actors, such as Kaitlyn Bernard of The Professor, Lochlyn Munro of Riverdale and A Night at the Roxbury, Dylan Playfair of Letter Kenny and Van Helsing’s Aleks Paunovic.



