Okanagan Symphony kicks off 59th season with ‘Three B’s’

OSO will perform in Kelowna Sept. 21, Penticton Sept. 22, Vernon Sept. 23

Bach, Beethoven and Brahms – three composers so renowned that they now have their own moniker, The Three B’s.

Music that spans three centuries of great Germanic tradition is the experience the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has chosen to open their 59th season Sept. 21-23 in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon. The featured guest artist will be pianist Jane Coop, OC.

Described as “an artist of unusual distinction” by the New York Daily News, Coop has performed across Canada as well as all over the world. She is the recipient of many awards culminating with the Order of Canada bestowed on her in 2012. Coop has recorded 16 CDs and has proudly remained a member of the teaching faculty of the University of British Columbia for many years. She is also much in demand internationally as a jury member for piano competitions around the globe.

Coop will be featured in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, one of this composer’s most lyrical works. Coop is a renowned performer of Beethoven’s works.

“We are all so thrilled to welcome Jane Coop, a legend among Canadian pianists to our stages” said Rosemary Thomson, OSO music director. “Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto showed that this composer, renowned for his driving rhythms and abrupt dynamic changes, could also write in a more intimate style that simply makes the piano sing.”

The program will open with the Orchestral Suite No. 1 by Johann Sebastian Bach, a collection of dances from the Baroque-era which display unlimited melodic invention with sparkling rhythms. Finally, Brahms takes us to a more romantic scene inspired by the beauty of nature complete with horn hunting calls and rustic dances closing this program with his Serenade No. 1.

Thomson leads a pre-concert chat one hour before each Chase Masterworks performance at Concert Close-Up.

The OSO is set to perform at the Kelowna Community Theatre Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Penticton’s Cleland Theatre Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets for all shows are also available online at www.okanagansymphony.com.

