Okanagan Symphony Orchestra adds humour to holiday shows

Duo Gelato joins the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for some seasonal laughs this weekend. (Contributed)

The sounds of the season will be ringing across the valley this weekend.

An Okanagan Symphony Christmas with special guests takes place in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton on Dec. 17, 18 and 19 respectively.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s (OSO) kickoff to the holidays embraces the season with Christmas classics, featuring the artistry and humour of Duo Gelato, two members of the internationally renowned ensemble Quartetto Gelato – Colin Maier and Matti Pulkki.

“I am so excited to welcome Colin and Matti to perform this holiday show with us,” OSO musical director Rosemary Thomson said. “Their high-octane energy will radiate off the stage and bring magic to this season.”

Multi-instrumentalist, film actor and Cirque de Soleil acrobat Maier and Finnish accordionist Pulkki bring their energy and talent to a program featuring oboe, fiddle, concertina, musical saw, accordion, vocals and more.

Hear beloved carols like Silent Night and In the Bleak Midwinter, seasonal pop classics like The Christmas Song and A Holly Jolly Christmas, selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite (would it really be Christmas without a little Nutcracker?), and a whole lot of unexpected fun courtesy of the innovative guest artists.

Performances kick off Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Kelowna; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in Vernon and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. in Penticton. Tickets available through okanagansymphony.com/tickets. For patrons who are not yet ready to return to the theatre, livestream access to Friday’s performance, through Unicorns.live, is available by donation.

Interior Health Authority recently removed capacity restrictions for concerts and events, moving allowable capacity to 100%. The mask mandate continues to be in force, and ticket holders continue to be required to show their B.C. vaccination card to access the theatres.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Shuswap fairs and events benefit with recovery funding

READ MORE: Vernon actor shines in Christmas Hallmark movie shot in Kelowna

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Classical musicLive music