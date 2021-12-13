Duo Gelato joins the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for some seasonal laughs this weekend. (Contributed)

Duo Gelato joins the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for some seasonal laughs this weekend. (Contributed)

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra adds humour to holiday shows

Holly Jolly Gelato in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

The sounds of the season will be ringing across the valley this weekend.

An Okanagan Symphony Christmas with special guests takes place in Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton on Dec. 17, 18 and 19 respectively.

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s (OSO) kickoff to the holidays embraces the season with Christmas classics, featuring the artistry and humour of Duo Gelato, two members of the internationally renowned ensemble Quartetto Gelato – Colin Maier and Matti Pulkki.

“I am so excited to welcome Colin and Matti to perform this holiday show with us,” OSO musical director Rosemary Thomson said. “Their high-octane energy will radiate off the stage and bring magic to this season.”

Multi-instrumentalist, film actor and Cirque de Soleil acrobat Maier and Finnish accordionist Pulkki bring their energy and talent to a program featuring oboe, fiddle, concertina, musical saw, accordion, vocals and more.

Hear beloved carols like Silent Night and In the Bleak Midwinter, seasonal pop classics like The Christmas Song and A Holly Jolly Christmas, selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite (would it really be Christmas without a little Nutcracker?), and a whole lot of unexpected fun courtesy of the innovative guest artists.

Performances kick off Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Kelowna; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in Vernon and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. in Penticton. Tickets available through okanagansymphony.com/tickets. For patrons who are not yet ready to return to the theatre, livestream access to Friday’s performance, through Unicorns.live, is available by donation.

Interior Health Authority recently removed capacity restrictions for concerts and events, moving allowable capacity to 100%. The mask mandate continues to be in force, and ticket holders continue to be required to show their B.C. vaccination card to access the theatres.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Shuswap fairs and events benefit with recovery funding

READ MORE: Vernon actor shines in Christmas Hallmark movie shot in Kelowna

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Classical musicLive music

 

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra plays the valley this weekend. (OSO photo)

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra plays the valley this weekend. (OSO photo)

Previous story
Westbank First Nation-based filmmaker showcased at Sundance Film Festival

Just Posted

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre has put out a casting call for its winter show, Self Help, a comedy written by Norm Foster and directed by Adele Kuyek. (File photo)
Vernon theatre seeks cast help for winter show

Duo Gelato joins the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra for some seasonal laughs this weekend. (Contributed)
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra adds humour to holiday shows

A COVID-19 testing facility at Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed/WhiteCap RSC)
Kelowna International Airport issues updated travel guide for flights’ return

A Langford homeowner helped West Shore RCMP catch a car thief along McCallum Road. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Crash that closed Highway 97A north of Enderby cleared