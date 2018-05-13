Okanagan Symphony Orchestra launches 59th season

Triomphe closed off the season, but that doesn’t mean work has stopped for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

The OSO, under the baton of music director Rosemary Thomson, is in full preparation mode for a jam-packed and star-studded 59th season.

“I’m excited about the season,” Thomson beamed.

For the Chase Wines Masterworks Series, Thomson said to expect classic standards from the likes of Mozart, Beethoven and Brahms as well as French compositions and a blockbuster Russian program, featuring an array of guest musicians like Lara St. John, Jane Coop and Jaeden Izik-Dzurko of Salmon Arm.

In addition to the Masterworks, Thomson said, the OSO has an eclectic medley of special performances, such as Tanya Tagaq, OSO at the Oscars with Melina Schein, Yuletide Tales and The Music of Harry Potter.

“I’m really excited. It will be a very different show from our normal fare,” Thomson said. “Join us for the magic of live music through this season where you will see it, hear it, love it.”

For information about upcoming shows and season subscriptions, visit www.okanagansymphony.com.

