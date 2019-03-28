Lara St. John will be guest violist for the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra photo: contributed

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Festive Fire

Lara St. John will be a guest violinist

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra returns with a new evening of classical music, Festive Fire with guest violinist, Lara St. John.

This concert features music by Russian composers Stravinsky and Shostakovich that will light up the stage with brilliant orchestral colour.

The OSO promises that St. John will light up the stage in one of the most exhilarating concertos written for the violin, Dmitri Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1, Op. 77 in A minor. St. John has a vital connection to this work, having studied it in Russia, and her indescribable energy will blaze through this tour de force.

“The Shostakovich Concerto is pretty much at the top of my list of violin concerti,” said St. John.

“Written under extreme duress just a year after WWII, it had to be shelved due to Stalin, and has now become one of the great 20th century violin concertos. I’m very happy to be returning to the Okanagan, my favourite wine country on earth, to play this great concerto that leaves no one untouched.”

READ MORE:Okanagan musician to hold multimedia concert

READ MORE: Smokey Robinson remembers Aretha Franklin at tribute concert

She began playing the violin when she was two years old, made her first appearance as soloist with orchestra at age four, and her European debut at ten. She performs all over the world on the 1779 Salabue Guadagnini violin.

“Beginning with brilliant brass fanfares then continuing as a whirlwind of infectious energy that whets our appetite for the rest of the evening,” said music director Rosemary Thomson.

Also on the program is the popular Firebird Suite by Igor Stravinsky. This score launched the young Russian composer to fame in Paris in the early 1900s.

READ MORE: Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

Performance and ticket information;

Kelowna Community Theatre

Friday, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

Penticton at the Cleland Theatre

Saturday, April 6, 7:30 p.m.

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Sunday, April 7, 7 p.m.

Tickets for all shows are available online at www.okanagansymphony.com/tickets/

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fruitcake hosts RuPaul Drag Race Star, Tatianna

Just Posted

UPDATE: Grass fire near Vernon ‘well under control’

Fire near L&A, McLennan Road was estimated to be 100 metres by 100 metres in size

Awards recognize best Armstrong-Spallumcheen has to offer

Application deadline is April 7

Community champions lauded for work with Syrian refugees in Vernon

“We are helping human beings in total distress.”

Future business leaders find their stride at Okanagan College

Project has already fed more than 400 kids in Vernon

Vernon Dust Advisory continued

Thursday marks day two of Vernon’s most recent advisory.

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

After 80 years, a photo in a Penticton restaurant finds its way home

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

B.C. mayor charged with sexual assault

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

B.C. extends winter tire rules till April 30 amid spring snowfall worries

Mostly interior and northern routes are affected

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled ‘significant’ fuel into Salmo River

One man from Alberta was killed in the single-vehicle crash

Most Read