The Okanagan Three Tenors, consisting from left of Scott Martin, Dave Gregory and Del Riemer, have been performing outside at seniors homes in the Okanagan Valley during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

Okanagan Three Tenors perform at seniors care facilities

Summerland-based trio has been holding outdoor concerts during the summer

The Okanagan Three Tenors, a Summerland-based vocal group, have been performing at seniors homes and housing complexes in the area during the summer.

Del Riemer of the musical group said the trio chose to perform outdoor concerts because of the COVID-19 pandemic “to encourage, entertain and bring laughter and hope to those most affected by the conditions we are living through.”

READ ALSO: Bands perform at outdoor concert series in Summerland

READ ALSO: Shuswap man hosting concert in his driveway

The outdoor concerts began in July and were held during the evenings in summer. Now that the evenings are cooling down, Riemer said concerts will be held in the afternoons until later this fall.

The Okanagan Three Tenors consists of Riemer, Dave Gregory and Scott Martin, along with pianist Joyce Warkentin and sound technician Shirley Burgoyne.

The trio began at Summerland Baptist Church in 2006 with different members at the time.

The sound tends to be classical anthems with a lot of gospel music, and Riemer said the music is most appreciated by those 50 and older.

While the concerts have been held outside this summer, Riemer said the trio is willing to perform indoors if they are able to do so while still following the provincial COVID-19 guidelines and directives. At present, these directives limit attendance at concerts to no more than 50 people, with a two-metre physical distancing in place.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Drive-in theatre bus for sale in Vernon

Just Posted

Vernon police catch porch pirate

A 45-year-old Vernon woman faces charges of theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property

Bird evacuated from potential BX home fire

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the home near Swan Lake just after 11 a.m. Thursday

Armstrong crowned champion in Make Water Work campaign

Okanagan Basin Water Board campaign encourages communities to conserve water outdoors during summer

Vernon volunteers slowing down speeders

Speed Watch program back in action with schools back in session

Collision slows traffic on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen

RCMP, tow trucks were on scene Thursday morning as of 7:45 a.m.

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

Okanagan Three Tenors perform at seniors care facilities

Summerland-based trio has been holding outdoor concerts during the summer

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

Shuswap MLA opposed to ‘opportunistic’ snap election

Greg Kyllo says fall election would essentially shut down government when it’s needed most

Little White Mountain wildfire remains at 15 hectares

The lightning-caused fire is 25 kilometres south of Kelowna and is currently considered ‘out of control’

Man pleads guilty to robbing four Kelowna gas stations in 24 hours

Kyle Watts-Watling pleaded guilty to robbing four Rutland gas stations in 2019

B.C.’s 1st mental health and addictions minister won’t be seeking re-election

MLA Judy Darcy is the fifth cabinet minister not intending to run in the next election

South Okanagan Dragon Boat Festival marks what would have been 20th year

COVID-19 forced the festival to postpone until 2021

Ashton questions need for fall provincial election

MLA for riding of Penticton has served in legislature since 2013

Most Read