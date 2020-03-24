Register online for the first-ever Okanagan Stay at Home Gala to be held March 27. (Contributed)

Okanagan to unite online for first-ever Stay at Home Gala

The event is scheduled from March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Okanagan is hosting the first-ever Stay at Home Gala to strengthen community efforts that manage the effects of the COVID-19 virus.

Organized by Trellis.com the Stay at Home Gala will be an example of social distancing at its finest.

The first-of-its-kind event will host all the familiar elements: dinner (delivered to your door), game-changing speakers, entertainers and musicians.

Attendees are to don their best outfit, log on and dine to support members of the community that have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus. All proceeds are going to the Community Foundations of the Okanagan, which will direct funds back to the most in need charities from the Okanagan community of your choice.

Money from ticket sales will go towards community efforts to manage COVID-19, and in addition, the proceeds from your meal will support local restaurants and their staff who have been hit especially hard during these challenging times.

During registration and leading up to the event, gala organizers encourage buying gift cards from a local business to help with revenue during this time. Commit to buying gift cards from local businesses in the Okanagan and be entered to win double what you spent courtesy of an anonymous donor. Each $50 spent is worth one entry to the draw.

A grand-prize winner will randomly be selected and each gift card to a local business will be doubled in value.

Guests speakers for the event include event emcee Robert Fine, Nicole Rustad, Rawle James, Neil Pretty as well as a few others.

The event is being held virtually on March 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. Ticket holders will receive a link to the gala by email.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

