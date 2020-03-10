Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters is coffee provider located in the Okanagan of British Columbia. (Contributed)

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

The Okanagan has won gold for best espresso after local roaster, Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters, won gold at the Hopwired Festival in Vancouver on Feb. 29.

As if winning the award for “best espresso” wasn’t enough, Tug 6’s Beach City Cruiser Espresso also brought home gold for its Ethiopian blend winning “best coffee.”

Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters competed against 16 roasters from across Canada and bringing home two awards was a big accomplishment for the first time competitor.

“We were honoured and humbled to win in both categories. To be recognized with so many great companies was truly a great feeling,” said John Oughtred, owner Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters.

“We are proud to bring these awards home to the Okanagan again after Canoe won best espresso last year. The Okanagan is gaining a reputation for specialty coffee and we couldn’t be more proud to be a part of the success.”

Tug 6’s award-winning coffees can be found at Farm Bound Zero Waste, Third Space Coffee Co, Wayne and Freda and the Clock Tower at Big White Ski Resort.

