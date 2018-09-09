O’Keefe Ranch is gearing up for its new fundraiser Buckaroos and Brews Sept. 15. (Crystal Photography)

O’Keefe Ranch launches new annual fundraiser

Buckaroos and Brews is Sept. 15

This isn’t your typical fundraiser.

Every year, non-profits have their annual fundraiser, usually a gala or auction type event. This year, the Historic O’Keefe Ranch has decided to test out a fresh new event by the name of Buckaroo’s and Brews. In partnership with Okanagan College’s ENACTUS group, the team at O’Keefe Ranch will be hosting this event Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to midnight.

“Bring your dancing boots and get ready to put the fun back in fundraiser,” said Carmen Thompson, with the Ranch.

“Instead of the typical gala style event, Buckaroos and Brews will feature everything from line dancing lessons and food trucks to a s’mores bar. The evening will also include the musical debut of Tennessee Walker, made up of members Tanner Dawson and Shawna Palmer, as well as Vernon’s favorite, The Volunteers.”

There will be appearances from renowned Ranch farm animals such as Flapjack the donkey and Wally the dwarf horse.

“Put on your boots and cowboy hat before you enjoy a tractor ride around the Ranch and a line dancing lesson with Lorna Robb from Cheek to Cheek studio,” Thompson said.

There will be a silent auction as well as tastings from the Vibrant Vine, Okanagan Spirits, and BX Press.

The Historic O’Keefe Ranch is a registered Canadian charitable organization. As a not-for-profit, they rely on the support of every guest who has given to the Ranch, whether it be attending an event, donating an artifact, cash, or volunteer time.

“Your contribution in the form of a attending this event contributes to the legacy of the O’Keefe Ranch and it’s mandate to preserve history and present it for everyone’s enjoyment,” Thompson said.

Funds raised at this event will go towards the maintenance of O’Keefe Ranch’s signature building – the O’Keefe Mansion. This Queen-Anne style home was built in three phases beginning in 1886. Nearly every visitor who has come to the Ranch since 1967 has had the opportunity to take in a guided tour of the Mansion, view the family’s original art collection and their impressive set of Meissen porcelain and Birk’s silver and listen to the Music Box sing.

Tickets are $45 per guest and available at ticketseller.ca. This event is 19+ and outdoors.

O'Keefe Ranch launches new annual fundraiser

