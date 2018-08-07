The OM Sound brings their unique, mulit-genre beats to Vernon Aug. 18. (Photo submitted)

OM Sound returns to Vernon with funky new grooves

Vernon-born, Montreal-based trio back in town for new album Aug. 18

Neo-soul, hip-hop, electro, jazz-fusion, funk, reggae — genres dissolve at the flood of groove that is The OM Sound.

Founded in Vernon and now based in Montreal, the trio strives to create mesmerizing music and continually push instrumental and lyrical boundaries. Currently, on a three-month Canada-wide tour with their new album, Imminent Light, The OM Sound will be going back to their roots live in Vernon on Aug. 18.

The power-trio consists of Orion Miller, Marina Durham and Varoujan Mardirossian. Taking the term to a whole other level, the three musicians use their multi-instrumentalism and love of all styles of music to break the boundaries of a genre.

“Staying open to ideas is very important to our creative process,” said Miller. “We strive to keep our songs true to the original jams that inspired them, yet use our analytical side as a group to bring them to their highest potential. It’s a fine balance between raw creativity and technical arrangements — soul versus mind.”

Choosing between combinations of guitar, bass, synthesizer, keyboards, electronic drums, drum kit, loops and three vocals offers a myriad of possibilities as demonstrated on Imminent Light, which transitions from indie to hip-hop to dub held together by the trio’s consistent playing style and groove-based compositions.

Imminent Light was recorded over the course of a year and a half in Montreal with many of the ideas for songs started on their last cross-Canada tour.

“As our music is written in an improvisational manner, the songs evolve significantly with time,” Mardirossian said. “Since we took the time to let the songs on the album mature to their highest potential, we’re excited to present a record that gives a true representation of our current sound and energy.”

The band is known for their energetic and danceable live sound. With an entire set of new music, they nonetheless stick to their roots of groove.

“Montreal is a hotspot for such a variety of music and art, and that constant immersion keeps us growing as musicians,” Durham said. “Our standards are higher than ever. We can’t wait to bring our latest vibes back home.”

The OM Sound will be joined by the funky Vernon based Soulstice Creation Trio for an eclectic night of music overlooking the valley on Aug. 18 at Om Spirit Ranch, 4491 East Vernon Road. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the gate, or for $15 in advance by sending an e-transfer to theomsound@gmail.com. Gates open at 7 p.m.

