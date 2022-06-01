OMG you guys, Vernon students, like, present Legally Blonde Jr.

VSS grad students Natalia Jones, Ethan Pastro and Tayva Salmon star in Legally Blonde Jr. June 3-10l. (Theatre on the Hill photo)

High school students will have Vernon thinking pink when they present their production of Legally Blonde Jr. beginning June 3.

The fun and upbeat musical follows the adventures of a sorority girl named Elle Woods – a Gemini with a double Capricorn moon – who tries to win her ex-boyfriend back by earning a Harvard law degree.

“Legally Blonde Jr. may be a comedic, light-hearted show, but it also explores serious themes of self-discovery and independence which resonate with people of all ages,” said Laurie Anne Lorge, VSS Theatre on the Hill teacher. “We hope everyone in Vernon is totally psyched to see the show.”

Legally Blonde Jr. is based on the book by Amanda Brown and the hit Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer motion picture starring Reese Witherspoon. It follows the adventures of Delta Nu sorority president Elle Woods who seems to have it all: good looks, a relationship with the “campus catch,” and great taste in clothes. However her life is turned upside-down when her boyfriend, Warner, dumps her in an attempt to start getting “serious” about his future and attend Harvard Law. Determined to win him back, Elle uses a lot of hard work and some charm to get into Harvard Law so she can prove to Warner that she’s serious enough for him. Once at school, she is challenged by her peers, professors and her ex, but with the help of some new friends, Elle realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

VSS Theatre on the Hill presents Legally Blonde Jr. June 3-4 and June 6-10 at 7:30 p.m. at 2100 15th St. Tickets are $15 through ticketseller.ca.

There is no dress code, but please don’t wear white after Labor Day.

Legally Blonde Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

