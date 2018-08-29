On a rocky path to sobriety after a life-changing accident

Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot is showing at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot is showing at the Vernon Towne Cinema by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society on Monday, Sept. 3.

This is based on the true story of John Callahan played by Joaquin Phoenix who discovers the healing power of art after he has a serious car accident during a drunken night of partying with his drinking buddy played by Jack Black, leaving him in a wheelchair with only limited use of his arms.

John reluctantly attends a 12-step AA treatment program run by a dedicated sponsor, Donnie (Jonah Hill). With the encouragement of his sponsor, Donnie and Annu (Rooney Mara), a therapist he met at the hospital, John discovers a way of channelling his spirited personality into hilarious, edgy, and sometimes controversial cartoons giving him a new lease on life.

All of the people involved in his recovery give him the faith and the strength he needs in order to better himself.

This is an insightful, funny drama about redemption, forgiveness and the healing power of art as it is adapted from Callahan’s autobiography.

Directed by two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant (Milk, Good Will Hunting). The movie stars Oscar nominees Joaquin Phoenix (Walk the Line), Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street, Moneyball), Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Jack Black (Bernie, School of Rock).

Joaquin Phoenix delivers a true sense of the unbearable to the audience in this poignant, heartwarming film, making a very positive impact. The willpower to overcome the tragedy that changed his life and the acknowledgement of the true, underlying problem he faces is remarkable.

Joaquin Phoenix (John Callahan) and Jonah Hill (Donnie) IMDB photo

Showtimes 5:15 and 7:45 Cash wine bar Pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell Enjoy live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets available at the Towne Cinema box office.

Previous story
Kelowna’s young rappers rise to the occasion
Next story
Soulful sounds in store at Vernon show

Just Posted

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Classic raises record amount

A record-breaking amount of more than $300,000 net was raised for OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life

True Leaf reports record quarter

True Leaf Medicine has announced its best quarter ever for the three-months ending June 30, 2018.

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Thunderstorms forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for showers to start around noon on Wednesday

The Interior Provincial Exhibition kicks off in Armstrong

Whether its the thrill of the midway and games, the rodeo action, the agricultural element of farm animals and produce or the mouth-watering fair food, the IPE is a staple event on the calendars of residents near and far.

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

Dog dies in motor home fire near Salmon Arm

No humans injured in fire reported Aug. 29 at Pierre’s Point Campground

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Vernon landmark has renewed purpose

Haven at Deer Park just completed the first two phases of the three-phase project.

Soulful sounds in store at Vernon show

Nanaimo acoustic duo Builder the Banshee will be playing a two-hour matinee Sunday, Sept. 2.

On a rocky path to sobriety after a life-changing accident

Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot is showing at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Most Read