On a rocky path to sobriety after a life-changing accident

Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot is showing at the Vernon Towne Cinema

Don’t Worry He Won’t Get Far on Foot is showing at the Vernon Towne Cinema by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society on Monday, Sept. 3.

This is based on the true story of John Callahan played by Joaquin Phoenix who discovers the healing power of art after he has a serious car accident during a drunken night of partying with his drinking buddy played by Jack Black, leaving him in a wheelchair with only limited use of his arms.

John reluctantly attends a 12-step AA treatment program run by a dedicated sponsor, Donnie (Jonah Hill). With the encouragement of his sponsor, Donnie and Annu (Rooney Mara), a therapist he met at the hospital, John discovers a way of channelling his spirited personality into hilarious, edgy, and sometimes controversial cartoons giving him a new lease on life.

All of the people involved in his recovery give him the faith and the strength he needs in order to better himself.

This is an insightful, funny drama about redemption, forgiveness and the healing power of art as it is adapted from Callahan’s autobiography.

Directed by two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant (Milk, Good Will Hunting). The movie stars Oscar nominees Joaquin Phoenix (Walk the Line), Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street, Moneyball), Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Jack Black (Bernie, School of Rock).

Joaquin Phoenix delivers a true sense of the unbearable to the audience in this poignant, heartwarming film, making a very positive impact. The willpower to overcome the tragedy that changed his life and the acknowledgement of the true, underlying problem he faces is remarkable.

Joaquin Phoenix (John Callahan) and Jonah Hill (Donnie) IMDB photo

Showtimes 5:15 and 7:45 Cash wine bar Pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell Enjoy live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland. Advance tickets available at the Towne Cinema box office.