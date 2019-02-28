Illustration of Once Upon a Bookstore by Kevin Sylvester

Once Upon a Bookstore owner hopes to create more than just a bookstore

Melissa Bourdon-King will be opening the doors to her dreams in Kelowna in July

Melissa Bourdon-King will be bringing children’s books to life when she fulfills her dream of opening Once Upon a Bookstore in Summer.

The long time bookseller, who moved to Kelowna with her mother, Marlene and daughter, Aurora from Toronto, Ont immersed herself in the community for the first two years living in the Okanagan Valley but then she realized there was another way she could give back to her new home.

“There are things for families here but not really a community hub for them, so I started thinking I could fill that need and create a space,” said Bourdon-King.

READ ALSO: Cold War Cabaret offers song, slam poetry and sock puppets

She turned to the public to fund her hopes of building her dream bookstore in Pandosy Village, Bourdon-King created an Indiegogo page to raise funds. A total investment of $140,000 is needed, $70,000 of that will be to fill the store with books, toys, puzzles, art and more. So far she has raised more than $7,000 Bourdon-King hopes the space will not only be a bookstore but a place to host events and for the community to connect with each other.

READ ALSO: Everyone ‘BeeLong’s at new Penticton art gallery

“It’s wonderful being part of a new generation of book sellers that are in their early 30s and want to cultivate something more than ‘I have a book for you’. It’s about the service I can provide beyond books,” she said.

“Bookstores offer a safe space and what I want to offer is for you to come in, see my face and know that I will be able to recommend whatever you need whether it is a book or a plumber.

READ ALSO: ‘If I win, it would be life changing’: Teen one of 10 B.C. artists in CBC music contest

Once Upon a Bookstore will have a second floor mezzanine, an homage to Harry Potter with a nook under the staircase, and a nod to the Hundred Acre Wood, home of Winnie the Pooh and his friends.

“We are a positive connection, and it’s okay to stop and be away from screens and remind people that this can be a special moment too. Taking the time to open a book is like taking a pause to refill yourself,” said Bourdon-King.

Construction is already well underway for the bookstore in the heart of Pandosy Village and is scheduled to open in July.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Loss of record contract strengthens musician as artist

Just Posted

Vernon blowing down myths of vaping

Talk targets teens who use e-cigarettes and cannabis

Family with Vernon ties warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

March madness at SilverStar

The first annual Seismic Mountain Festival also kicks off March 22.

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Environment Canada has a lot of snow warnings, so get ready to shovel

Expect cold and snow ahead.

Coldstream swimmer part of Canadian championship

Meredith Levorson helped UBC Thunderbirds win second straight U Sports CIS women’s swim title

Vernon students “Cook it, Try it, Like it”

Hillview Elementary grade 4/5 class learn about healthy eating through a Food Action Society initiative.

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Appeal decision for Calgary couple convicted of murder in diabetic son’s death

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds

Okanagan School of the Arts may cease operations

Board says it’s unable to raise monetary support to continue, may terminate Shatford lease

Mexico threw Canada ‘under the bus,’ Liberal MP tells Mexican minister

The side deal between the U.S. and Mexico appeared to blindside the Trudeau government

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Big White hosts international ski championships in 2020

The World Airline Ski Championships come to the Okanagan

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

Most Read